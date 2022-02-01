Gary Hackler, 74, of Wallins went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 6, 1947 in Harlan County and lived here all his life. Gary was a retired teacher for the Harlan County Board of Education for many years. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend J.G. Hackler and Betty Winters Hackler.

Gary is survived his wife, Wanda Couch Hackler, Wallins; three children, Brandon Hackler and wife, Melonie, Knoxville, TN; Gregg York and wife, Cathy, Baxter and Lisa York Turner, Dayhoit; one sister, Gayle Calloway, Wallins; five grandchildren, Gregory York and wife, Jessica; Christina Spurlock, Autumn Hackler, Todd Hackler and Tony Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Landen Spurlock and Ava Jolee York; as well as a host of dear friends and extended family.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, in the chapel of Harlan Funeral Home.

Funeral services will conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the chapel of Harlan Funeral Home with Reverend Sean Daniels and Gary Bingham officiating.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family asks everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask.

Harlan Funeral Home is entrusted with Gary’s arrangements.