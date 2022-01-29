SPORTS NOTEBOOK

Noe scores 17 to lead Wildcats

Kobe Noe fired in 17 points as Evarts claimed a 35-5 win over Green Hills in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action last week.

Josiah Smith scored seven points while Dakota Maggard added five, Dyson Freeman, Austin Long and Dawson Parker each had two points.

Landon Saylor led the Falcons with three points. Brayden Lucas-Huff added two points.

Smith, Shuler leads Cawood to win Brady Smith poured in 14 points and Ethan Shuler scored 11 as Cawood defeated Black Mountain 33-20 in seventh- and eighth-grade play. Gage Peck had three points for the Comets. Brayden Smith and Brayden Fultz each scored two. Ben Cochran tossed in one. Shamar Carr paced the Tigers with 15 points. Isaiah Coots contributed three points while Blake Short added two.

James A. Cawood defeats Falcons Brennan Blevins scored nine points, Landon Brock Brock followed with eight and Kaden Jones tossed in seven as James A. Cawood downed Green Hills 38-10 in seventh- and eighth-grade action. Bradon Clay contributed four points for the Trojans. Eian Caldwell and Tucker Mills each scored three while Cooper Blevins and Bryson Bryant tallied two apiece. Huff led the Falcons with 10 points.

Daniels scores 19 in Wallins win Tanner Daniels knocked down 19 points as Wallins posted a 46-8 victory over Black Mountain in fifth- and sixth-grade action. Ryan Day scored 10 points for the Purple Devils. Taylor Daniels finished with eight points while Eli Noe had seven. Mason Howard added two points. Noah Whitaker tossed in all eight points for the Tigers.