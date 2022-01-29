Karst, Smith and Austin Powers Lady Bears Past Clay

A strong second-half performance by Harlan County lifted the Lady Bears over visiting Clay County on Thursday 55-50.

HC took a 15-13 edge after one quarter, but Clay hit 12 of 17 from the field, including five 3-pointers and outscored the Lady Bears 19-10 in the period.

Clay County took a 32-25 advantage at halftime.

The teams traded baskets and free throws for most of the third quarter.

Leslie County hit 10 of 11 from the free throws line on Wednesday as the Lady Eagles of Leslie County held off visiting Harlan County 62-56.

The Lady Bears were down by as many as 11 points in the third quarter.

A pair of baskets by Ella Karst pulled HC within 52-50 with over four minutes to play. A 3-pointer by Taytum Griffin made it a 58-55 advantage with two minutes to play.

For the game, Leslie County connected on 23 of 31 free throws.

Junior guard Courtney Hoskins powered Leslie County with 23 points. Junior center Emma Napier scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Emily Bowling added 11 points for the Lady Eagles.

Harlan County was led in scoring by Karst with 20 points. Jaylin Smith finished with 17 points. Taylor Lunsford had seven points and six rebounds.

Leslie County outrebounded the Lady Bears 36-21. Hoskins pulled down 10 for the Lady Eagles.

Leslie jumped out to a 14-11 advantage after eight minutes. Napier scored three baskets in the period.

The Lady Bears battled back to within two at halftime, at 28-26, as Karst had two baskets, including a 3-pointer.



The Lady Eagles outscored Harlan County 16-13 in the third quarter, led by three baskets from Hoskins.

HC only committed seven turnovers for the game. The Lady Eagles had eight.



Leslie County was scheduled to host Jackson County on Monday and visit Hazard on Tuesday. The 12-7 Lady Eagles will host Harlan on Wednesday before traveling to Owsley County on Saturday.

Bell, Letcher, Knott, Estill and Belfry remain on the scheduled for Leslie County the rest of the regular season.

