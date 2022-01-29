Harlan County Public Record

Civil Lawsuits

Sylvia Planck Burns vs. Floyd Boring – dissolution of marriage.

Teddy Webb vs. Amy Webb – dissolution of marriage.

Elizabeth Cochran vs. Billy Jack Cochran – dissolution of marriage.

Airgas Incorporation vs. Harlan-Cumberland Coal Company, LLC, et al. – contract dispute.

Haylee R. Risner vs. Britt A. Kelly – child support and medical insurance.

McKayla E. Johnson vs. Sarah N. Chalifoux – child support and medical insurance.

^^^

District Court

Nathaniel Snellings, 67, second-degree cruelty to animals – jury trial scheduled June 7.

Elmer Middleton, 58, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 14.

Tina M. Hubbard, 56, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

Joyce Boggs, 58, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial schedule June 28.

Charles E. Taylor, 40, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Charles Elbert Taylor, 40, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

Charles Elbert Taylor, 40, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or no windshield – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Amy Nicole Adkins, 37, theft by unlawful taking – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

Justen Hall, 30, of Cumberland, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded guilty, fined $633.

Margaret Ann Shaw, 48, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charge, dismissed.

Justin A. Vestal, 24, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Jason Callahan, 29, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jason Callahan, 29, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Tiffany King, 31, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Marcus Middleton, 54, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial schedule July 12.

Danny Noe, 30, second-degree indecent exposure, harassing communications, menacing – jury trial schedule July 12.

David White, 38, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Oscar Whitehead, 41, theft by deception (under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Jimmy Ray Anderson, 39, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Marilyn Goldsberry, 41, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail.

Rocky Napier, 48, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Donnie Hammons, 77, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – jury trial scheduled June 7.

Michael Ray Vanwinkle, 57, falsely reporting an incident – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Sherry Lynn Burgan, 36, second-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled March 15.

Dustin R. Massingale, 37, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – jury trial scheduled March 15.

Lonnie Skidmore, 30, menacing – pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 21.

James S. Hatfield, 57, of Harlan, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 7.

Joshua Nantz, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for jury trial June 7.

Charles Elbert Taylor, 40, of Pathfork, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 7.

Sherry Burgan, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – jury trial scheduled March 15.

Miranda Jenkins, 33, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, theft of mail matter, third-degree criminal trespassing – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

David R. Milwee, 33, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or no windshield – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Jacob Helton, 31, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed on proof.

David Smith, 60, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled April 12.

Shawn K. Vick, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Wesley Mason Akers, 25, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, improper equipment, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 5.

Phyllis Casolari, 43, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), renting motor vehicle to a drunk or drug addict, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial schedule June 28.

Derrick Logan Polly, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), booster seat violations, failure to wear seat belt, no tail lights, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Feb. 22.

Justin D. Roberts, 34, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 21.

Justin D. Roberts, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 21.