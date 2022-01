Cawood Elementary’s Honor Roll: 2nd 9-weeks Grading Period

The following students at Cawood Elementary have been named to the Honor Roll for the Second 9-Week Grading Period:

(* denotes all A’s)

Second Grade

Eli Brock

Alexis Brown

Micah Cochran

Gunnar Colegrove

William Cook

Jonah Doyle

Jordan Partin

McKinsey Stewart

Scarlett Swanson

Isabella Ward

Carmynlee Yount

Third Grade

Raymond Fields

Gunnar Jenkins

Isabella Lewis

Jocelyn Miracle*

Campbell Thompson

CayleeAnn Yount*

Fourth Grade

Gavin Adkins

Addalyn Cochran

Elijah Epperson*

Kylie Lipfird

Emily Moore

Liliana Moore*

Allison Noe

Caroline Patterson*

Aiden Smith

Emily Thomas

Fifth Grade

Daisy Brewer

Emma Brewer*

Ryland Burke

Addison Daniels

Hunter Dean

Todd Halcomb

Leah Harris

Morgan Helton

Erica Middleton

Hailee Saylor

Sixth Grade

Aaron Howard*

Jaxton Miller*

Taylor Reeves

Lily Skidmore

Jinna Smith

Reagan Smith

Haydlei Stewart

Masyn Stewart

Christina Ward*

Seventh Grade

Caylee Baker

Rebecca Caldwell

Ben Cochran*

James Dean

Drew Johnson*

Hunter Moore

Landyn Noe*

Abrianna Osborne

Brady Smith

Ethan Smith

Katie Smith*

Hailey Saylor

Mylei Stewart*

Eighth Grade

Jasmine Caldwell

Landen Collett

Alyssa Collins

Draven Collins*

Alexis Dean

Brayden Fultz

Anthony Irvin

Maddilynn Middleton*

Gage Peck

Cheyanne Rhymer

Joseph Short

Jayden Simpson

Brayden Smith*

Alley Stewart

Emily Stewart

Jazzmyn Stewart*

Alexa Ward*

Perfect Attendance

The following students have had perfect attendance for the Second 9-week Grading Period at Cawood Elementary:

First Grade

Nataliee Howard

Second Grade

Gabriel Halcomb

McKinsey Stewart

Scarlett Swanson

Third Grade

Gunnar Jenkins

Mia Swanson

Abby Ward

Fourth Grade

Aubree Halcomb

Sixth Grade

Aaron Howard

Reagan Smith

Christina Ward

Seventh Grade

Drew Johnson

Abrianna Osborne

Ethan Smith

Eighth Grade

Jasmine Caldwell

Kendra Evans

Editor’s note: Congrats to the students at Cawood Elementary for your hard work and dedication to academic achievement. Students’ names and spellings were provided by the school.