Bears Overpower South Laurel On The Road

The Harlan County Black Bears jumped out to a quick lead to claim a 76-72 win at South Laurel last Tuesday.

The Bears, who swept both games over the Cardinals during the regular season, took a 21-12 advantage after eight minutes of play.

Sophomore guard Trent Noah powered Harlan County with 40 points and 17 rebounds.

Daniel Carmical scored 11 points. Jonah Swanner finished with eight points. Jackson Huff tossed in eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Black Bears also got six points from Maddox Huff. Tristan Cooper added two points.

South Laurel was led in scoring by junior guard Parker Payne with 28 points. Ayden Smith, also a junior guard, scored 11 points. Rhys England and Ashton Garland contributed 10 points apiece. Brayden Reed added eight points.

“We did some things differently in the first quarter than we normally do, and it was my fault,” said South Laurel coach Jeff Davis. “We did some different stuff and it didn’t pay off.”

The Black Bears went into the locker room with a 37-30 halftime advantage.

Both teams traded baskets in the third quarter, but Harlan County led 55-50 entering the final period.

The Cardinals got as close as three points. The Black Bears escaped with the road victory.

“We kept fighting back. We didn’t quit,” said Davis “We fought hard.”



Harlan coach coach Michael Jones was proud of his team.

“We competed on both the defensive and offensive boards. Both Trent and Jackson had over 10 apiece. Overall, I thought us winning the rebounding battle was the difference in the game.”

The Black Bears improved to 16-5 on the season while South Laurel dropped to 16-5.

Freshman center Jaycee Carter scored 10 points as Harlan County defeated the Cardinals 38-32 in the junior varsity contest.

Hunter Napier and Caleb Johnson tallied eight points apiece for the 6-3 Black Bears. Brody Napier added seven points while Ethan Simpson tossed in five.

Josh Steele and Wes Dowell paced South with 11 points each.

Redhounds wins showdown

Who would score the most points and lead their team to a win Thursday?

Corbin junior guard Hayden Llewelyn finished with 32 points while Harlan County’s sophomore guard Trent Noah fired in 48 points.