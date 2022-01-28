We Want You! Kentucky State Police Looking For Recruits

The Kentucky State Police are looking for qualified people who wish to become Kentucky State Police Troopers,

Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs advised the deadline for applying to be part of the next group of Cadets is Monday, Jan. 31.

According to the Kentucky State Police website at https://kentuckystatepolice.org, Governor Andy Beshear extended the deadline to apply to become a state trooper and attend the next academy.

“We are seeking individuals who want to be the difference in their community and our state,” Beshear said. “I would encourage anyone who is dedicated and service-minded to take this challenge and apply to become a Kentucky State Trooper.”

KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sergeant Michael Murriell explained the extension is due to recent events across the state that impacted recruitment efforts.

“We are all aware of the impact the Western Kentucky tornadoes had on the commonwealth,” said Sgt. Murriell. “Our agency has continued to provide resources and manpower, including troopers from the recruitment branch, toward helping our Kentuckians locate safety and start rebuilding from the Dec. 10 deadly storms. It is never more evident than now that we need more troopers, especially when the commonwealth faces challenges such as natural disasters.”

The Kentucky State Police Academy is a 24-week program which instructs Cadets in the necessary job skills needed to perform the duties of a Kentucky State Police Trooper. The Academy consists of more than 1,000 hours of training, and includes instruction in firearms, criminal investigations, defensive tactics, emergency driving and more.

Minimum requirements include being a citizen of the United States, must be 21 years of age or older, possess a valid drivers’ license with no less than six demerit points assessed. A copy off a valid driver’s license is required at the time of application. A minimum of a high school diploma or GED is required. Applicants must have at least three years of full-time work experience or 60 semester hours from an accredited college or university or be a high school graduate with at least two years of active duty in the military or two years’ experience as a full time, sworn law enforcement officer.

Benefits include paid vacation time, sick leave and holidays.

All applications must be mailed to KSP Headquarters, 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY, 40601 by close of business on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

For more information, contact Kentucky State Police via email at KSPrecruit@ky.gov or go to https://kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/.