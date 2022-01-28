Two Arrested on Drug Charges; Large Amount of Narcotics Found in Vehicle

Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman on drug charges Wednesday in Coldiron — a large amount of illegal narcotics was found in the couple’s stolen vehicle.

After sheriff’s deputies received a complaint around midnight Wednesday (Jan. 26) about a woman at the Coal Bucket, Sergeants Danny Lewis and John Teagle discovered her inside the station armed with a handgun, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman initially gave deputies a false name, but through further investigation it was determined that she is Laken Dye. Deputies discovered that she has an active arrest warrant from Jefferson County for Escape 2nd Degree, Tampering with Prisoner Monitoring Device and Theft by Unlawful Taking, according to the sheriff’s office.

After further investigation, deputies determined that Dye had arrived at the location in a black Chevrolet Cruze with a man who was also inside the store. Identified as Justin Vestal, he has four active Harlan County District Court Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also discovered that the vehicle they were in had been reported stolen in Louisville. Deputies also located a large amount of illegal narcotics including Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana, Suboxone and pills containing suspected Fentanyl, according to the press release.

Dye, 28, was also charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1 st Degree (Greater than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Heroin), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Theft of Identity of Another and Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Vestal, 22, was also charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1 st Degree (Greater than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Heroin), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Theft of Identity of Another.

Both Dye and Vestal are lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.