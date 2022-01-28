Green Hills Elementary Honor Roll

Honor Roll for 2nd 9 weeks

Editor’s note: Congrats to the students at Green Hills Elementary for your hard work and dedication to academic achievement. Students’ names and spellings were provided by the school.

Isla Bailey, Bryson Howard, Lillian Mills, Charlotte Mitchell, Isaiah Overton, Natalie Thompson, Isaac Turner, Adelina Whitehead, Marcus Adams, Noah Kilbourne, Addilyn Lowe, Ashlyn Adams, Bentlee Caldwell, Bentley Colinger, Bryce Creech, Zoey Hall, Dameon Mills, Kennedy Muncy, Mayla Nantz, Paisley Shepherd, Gage Stewart, Aubrey Sturgill, Josiah Turner, Julianna Wilson, Quentin Bailey, Jasper Brock, Deanna Farler, Cassidy Hall, Lyndsie Howard, Caleb Johnson, Raylan Lankford, McKinley Lowe, Natalee McLain, Aubrey Miniard, Skye Sain, Gunner Stewart, Ella Wilson, Ben Crain, Kaiden Turner, Ethan Bailey, Lucy Boggs, Allison Caldwell, Wiley Ray Collett, Saralyn Farley, Jasper Lewis, Hunter Middleton, Noah Miniard, Cassie Bargo, Natalie Grills, Xavier Farley, Ethan Huff, Mary Joseph, Skylar Middleton, Landon Bailey, Alexis Caldwell, Alison Hensley, Chris Johnson

Perfect Attendance for 2nd 9 weeks

Lillian Mills, Bryson Howard, Kennedy Muncy, Julianna Wilson