Kelly Eugene Fee, 83

On Jan 25th 2022, Kelly Eugene Fee passed away in Suffolk, VA and was 83 years old.

Kelly is survived by his children; Richard Wayne Fee, Carrollton VA; Michael Scott Fee, Gloucester VA; Kellie Michelle Goodman, Hampton VA; Paula Denise Casion, Carrollton VA and siblings Kenneth Fee, Kathleen Lambert, Kirby Fee, Katherine Jordan, Kenton Fee, Kernie Fee, and Sue Owens

Kelly is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue Fee, Harlan, KY; Father Stanley Fee, Yancy KY, Mother Martha Fee, Yancy KY, Sister Frances Surber, Brother Stanley Fee Jr, Brother Claude Fee, Sister Florence Kaylor, and Brother Keith Fee.

Kelly was born on 5 May 1938 in Yancy, KY. Kelly graduated from Hall High School in Harlan KY in 1956. Kelly and Billie Sue were wed 20 Jan 1962.

Kelly began working in the coal mines for Harlan Fuel Company soon after graduating high school. In peruse of a better life Kelly moved to Hampton, VA where he worked as Master Nuclear Pipefitter for over 30 years at Newport News Shipbuilding Company when retired.

Due to Covid complications no memorial service or funeral is planned until further notice. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at: https://www.stjude.org/give

