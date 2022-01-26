Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A Baxter woman is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

Laura Denise Burkett, 36, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Blanton on Thursday.

According to the citation, Burkett was stopped for not signaling for a turn off KY 215 onto Lipford Street. Blanton made contact with Burkett and noticed her pupils were constricted. Burkett was asked if she had taken anything, and she responded she had taken methamphetamine the day before. She was also asked if she had anything illegal in her possession. Burkett stated she had methamphetamine and a needle. She then placed a crystal-like substance on the trunk of the vehicle, and advised the substance was methamphetamine. Burkett was read implied consent and transported to Harlan

ARH for a blood sample. Burkett was afforded time to contact an attorney, but declined to do so.

Burkett was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Burkett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• James Cornett, 48, of Cumberland, was arrested on Sunday by Cumberland City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Cornett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Zachery Keith, 25, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Burton on Jan. 18. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and third-degree criminal mischief. Keith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jason Collett, 39, of Loyall, was arrested by Loyall City Police on Jan. 18. He was charged with second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, second-degree assault, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree terroristic threatening. Collett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Tyler Riley, 27, of Bimble, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Middleton. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief. Riley was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.