Matters of Faith: Thankful for Jesus

For this edition, the newspaper reached out to Mikey Clem, an evangelist from Cawood who travels around and preaches different places. Clem is a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Clem shared his thoughts about faith with the readers of Harlan County.

Faith is something we as Christians and believers and those who are not believers need have to have in our lives, because faith is something that keeps our trust and belief in Jesus Christ. I am grateful and thankful for my faith in Jesus Christ, because if it wasn’t for me putting my faith and trust in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I don’t know what my life would be without Christ. We can never do without Christ because He is our only truly help and source of help. I don’t know what I would do without Jesus because he is a true friend. When you feel like you need or don’t have a friend, you can always call on Jesus Christ, because he promised he would never leave or forsake. He will be with you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lord and savior Jesus Christ is the only one person to trust and depend on. If you don’t have anybody, Jesus will be with you. Whenever you don’t feel like you have a friend or family member to depend on, the Lord will be near and dear to you.

I like the song “What Friend I Have In Jesus” — what a friend we have in Jesus. I am thankful and grateful that I put my faith and trust in the Lord and Savior. I’ve got home in Heaven waiting for me, and I’ll be able to spend eternity with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my family members and loved ones who have gone on before and waiting for me one of these days.

A goal for our lives should be to put our faith and trust in the Lord and Savior. We must also make sure we are right with the Lord and we have received him in our hearts and lives. We must do it today. It is never too late for you to encounter a relationship with him.