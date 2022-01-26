Home safety tips and self defense

On a couple of different occasions over the last several days, I heard the distinct sound of someone fooling with the doorknob. The first time I was frightened. When it happened again last night, a fury came over me instead of fear. I beat on the door from my side and told them (if anyone was there) that they’d better get away. I didn’t hear anything else.

One of the most dangerous types of people to mess with is a little old lady after dark who has a concealed to carry license, a loaded pistol, and either a temper or fear or both. It is not a good combination to mess with. I would never hurt anyone on purpose UNLESS they were putting someone I loved or me in danger. Anyone trying to enter a house forcibly or uninvited is asking for disaster.

Speaking on behalf of single women or little old ladies, we have the right to defend ourselves. No further discussion necessary.

There was a time in life, especially in small towns and rural communities where people didn’t worry about locking doors and windows at night.

Families would often go away for the day and not even lock their doors. Sadly, those days are long past. It is highly recommended by home safety sights to keep doors and windows locked at all times, even while the house is occupied.

I recommend a home security system that is easily activated and easily deactivated. There’s nothing more attention grabbing than a security system going off in the neighborhood. For anyone who doesn’t have a system installed, most cars these days have a car alarm button on the key fob. Setting it off will also draw attention to the house, the parking lot, or wherever a person may feel in danger.

For pet lovers, a well-trained protective dog is a great idea in the yard or in the house. They can be the first line of defense.

Keeping a list of numbers for local and state police, ambulance service, and a trusted neighbor near each phone in the house is also a good idea. There are devices to be purchased that are worn like a necklace with a button to press in case of emergency that will auto dial numbers that are set up in advance.

Porch lights, and well-lit areas around the outside of the house are important. I prefer motion sensor lights and security cameras that come on when someone is nearby.

Handrails by each flight of stairs or even a few steps can prevent accidents. Handrails in or beside of the bathtub can be helpful.

Power outages are certainly a matter of concern this time of year. I recommend that everyone keep a flashlight beside of their bed, and in the living room where they usually sit while relaxing. In addition, candles and matches should be easily accessible.

I keep a landline telephone in the house. For me this is an added layer of security.

A designated meeting place for the family inside and outside the house in case of emergency is an important safety step that needs to be planned in advance. A designated place to shelter during a tornado is also important.

Smoke detectors are a good thing to have in each room along with a fire extinguisher. I also recommend a carbon monoxide detector in a central location in the house. It is important to keep batteries changed in each detector.

Home is the place where we go to be at ease. We want to relax and enjoy our safe place away from the rest of the hustle and bustle of daily living. We should be able to feel secure in this environment.

In addition to all these other common-sense measures, I believe my house is protected by prayer. I pray for safety, peace, health, and angels to watch over me and my home. I’m very thankful for protection that extends beyond these four walls.

Judith Victoria Hensley is a retired teacher, writer, photographer and columnist for over 25 years for the Harlan Enterprise.

Editor’s NOTE: I love those quotes highlighted in bold-face type!