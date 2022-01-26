HARLAN COUNTY PUBLIC RECORD

District Court Cases

• Autumn R. Robbins, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), resisting arrest – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 10.

• Julie Green Hammonds, 49, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) – dismissed on proof.

• Caleb N. Ford, 28, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.

• Leanna D. Barrett, 34, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.

• Stephen B. Barrettt, 37, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.

• Jason Shepherd, 40, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) – waived to grand jury.

• Conley P. Cotton, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Terrie L. Howard, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Kimberly A. Johnson, 54, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Charles D. Jones, 36, three counts of fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 3.

• Cameron Lillian Caldwell, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jessica Marie Kapanka, 32, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Benny R. Coots, 42, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 14.

• Opal Janice Howard, 50, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jason Callahan, 29, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Douglas Lamb, 32, of River Ridge, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 24.

• Douglas Ray Lamb, 32, of River Ridge, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Tyler Maggard, 36, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Dustin R. Massingale, 37, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 24.

• Retha Carol Osborne, 40, disregarding stop sign, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charge, dismissed.

• Skyler Page Cooper, 25, criminal littering – pleaded guilty, fined $243.

• Wendy Sue Inman, 41, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Chase Andrew Sellers, reckless driving, instructional permit violations, failure to wear seat belt – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charge, dismissed on warning,

• Jesse B. Boehme, 41, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

• Jessica Henson, 41, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 28.

• Rodney Wayne Cloud, 36, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded guilty, sentenced to one day in jail.

• Andrew Grubbs, 34, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license – pleaded guilty, fined $295.

• Andrew Grubbs, 34, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – dismissed on proof.

• Ashley L. Middleton, 29, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Britt A. Anglian, 41, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but under $10,000) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Gary A. Callahan, 59, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

• Brooke Lee Poteet, 29, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000) – waived to grand jury.

• Mark K. Poteet, 35, non-approved/insufficient number/no personal float – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Ronald L. Ball, 39, resident fishing without a license/permit, possession of marijuana – pleaded guilty, fined $293.

• James Bailey, 59, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151.

• Shawn Simmons, 39, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury

• Jalen Cottrell, 19, creel and size limits for fish, giving officer false identifying information, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, resident fishing without a license/permit – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $393; other charge, dismissed on proof.

• Rodney Wayne Cloud, 36, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated, failure to give or improper signal – pleaded guilty, fined $500 ($400 suspended, court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• James H. Long, 53, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 7.

• Gregory A. Smith, 50, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 28.

• Kerry Nathaniel Partin, 29, of Harlan, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving – first charge, amended to speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

• Brandon Lee Osborne, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Douglas R. Lamb, 32, of River Ridge, reckless driving, improper equipment, improperly on the left side of the highway, disregarding traffic regulations (first offense), driving too fast for traffic conditions – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 24.

• Ginger Moses, 53, of Baxter, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 24.

• Tyler Madden, 24, of Dayhoit, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Britt A. Anglian, 41, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Dollar General property; other charges, dismissed.