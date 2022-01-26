Harlan County Fiscal Court talks cyber security

The Harlan County Fiscal Court discussed the county’s cyber security during a meeting recently, addressing a proposal from Commonwealth Sentinel Cyber Security which the magistrates had tabled in December.

“We tabled this proposal last month until we could review it thoroughly,” Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said. “They are providing a 21 percent discount from what they typically do.”

Mosley mentioned cyber threats are a common issue in today’s world, and the county’s systems need to be secure and protected.

“The founder of this company has worked for the FBI and the CIA on their cyber security, so he’s very well versed,” Mosley said. “This basically would be a proposal to do a threat evaluation. They don’t know what we really need, but they’re offering us the discount to do that, and I would recommend that we go ahead and move forward.”

According to the Commonwealth Sentinel Cyber Security website at https://commonwealthsentinel.com, a Vulnerability and Threat Evaluation looks at multiple factors that could expose a system to threats.

Magistrate Clark “Sparky” Middleton made a motion to move forward with the threat evaluation. The motion was seconded by magistrate Jim Roddy.

The motion passed with no opposition.

In other Fiscal Court activity:

• The court approved the Harlan County Sheriff’s Fourth Quarterly Report subject to audit;

• The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office statement of receipts, disbursements and excess fees for the calendar year 2021 was accepted;

• The Harlan County Sheriff’s revenue bond was approved;

• The court approved a MOA between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Department of Military Affairs, the Division of Emergency Management and 120 local jurisdictions of the Commonwealth to establish an agreement for an Emergency Management Assistance Program funded by a federal Emergency Management Performance Grant Program, effective Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2023;

• The court approved permission to apply for the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services Block Grant, retroactive to Jan. 13, 2022;

• The court approved renewal of a lease for space for storage of equipment;

• The court granted permission for the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office to surplus a copier to be used as a trade in for a new copier;

• The court approved advertising for diesel and gasoline;

• The court approved permission to advertise for KY 2425, Walnut Loop and Ball Lane sanitary sewer extension.