Green Dragons’ Academic Team wins District championship

Harlan High School Academic Team was awarded — another — District Governor’s Cup!

Taking home the trophy as 2022 District Champions, this is the Green Dragons 22nd District Championship in the last 25 years.

“I am extremely proud of the continued success of the Harlan High School Academic Team,” he said. “To win the District Championship 22 out of the last 25 years speaks to the quality of academic experience our students receive at Harlan High School, it is second to none. I am particularly proud of our coaches and their dedication in keeping our students focused on learning during a pandemic, not many schools have been able to accomplish that over the last two years.”

Congrats to these Green Dragons all-star academics’ success is a source of pride for Harlan.

“This level of long-term success is an important part of strengthening our culture of excellence within our school district and serves as a huge source of pride for our school community,” Morton said.

Green Dragons’ Academic Team advisor Rebecca Gross said she is incredibly proud of these students and their dedication to the team.

“The culture of Harlan High School is one that fosters student success,” she said. “Our students work hard, and they know that putting in the work is what leads to success. Their victory at the district competition is a product of students’ dedication and is a testament to the academic success of our students.”