Death investigation continues; Massingale case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police

An investigation by Kentucky State Police regarding the death of a woman who died last year after being found unresponsive in the Coldiron area of Harlan County is ongoing.

Kayla Massingale, 31, of Harlan, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call referencing an unresponsive woman in the Coldiron community on August 27, 2021. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene.

The unresponsive female was transported by LifeGuard Ambulance to Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. The female was initially listed as “Jane Doe” due to not having any identification on her. The woman, later identified as Massingale, was transferred to Hazard ARH Hospital. Massingale was pronounced deceased at Hazard ARH Hospital on Sept. 2, 2021.

An autopsy was performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs advised on Tuesday the case remains under investigation at this time.

If anybody has any information concerning this case, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, at 606-573-3131.