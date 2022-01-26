County honors Army veteran

The Harlan County Fiscal Court recently honored a U.S. Army veteran, passing a resolution to name a bridge on KY 72 in memorial to a Harlan County native who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought up the resolution during the roads and bridges portion of the meeting.

“I have a resolution to present to you all today for consideration regarding a bridge that was passed on to us by the board to preserve military heritage in Harlan County,” Mosley said.

Mosley then read the resolution to the court.

According to the resolution, Roy Edward Farley was born in Harlan County on Oct. 15, 1952, enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 11, 1971, and completed basic combat training at Ft. Knox. He attended the Armor School at Ft. Knox and completed all required training as a Cavalry Scout. Farley was then assigned to the 2nd Battalion 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in south Vietnam, where he served 7 months and 12 days in Vietnam before being sent back to the United States due to the phase down release program.

Mosley mentioned Farley was awarded the following medals for his service: The National Defense Service medal, The Vietnam Service medal with two Service Stars; the Vietnam Campaign medal and the Bronze Star.

“Now Therefore be it resolved we the members of the Harlan County Fiscal Court respectfully request the State Department of Highways and/or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet name the bridge located at mile marker 10.234 on KY 72 as the Specialist 4 Roy Edward Farley Memorial Bridge,” Mosley said.

Mosley then asked the court for a motion to approve the resolution. Magistrate Jim Roddy made the motion, seconded by Magistrate Paul Browning.

The magistrates passed the motion with no opposition.