KSP investigating shooting

Kentucky State Police responded to a report of a shooting in the Cranks community on Sunday.

According to a press release, at 10:18 a.m. on Sunday Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a report of a shooting at Skidmore Cemetery Road in the community. KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the call and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates one individual, a male, was visiting a residence on Skidmore Cemetery Road when an argument occurred leading to the shooting of another male individual. The individual was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital and later flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for injuries. The individual’s condition is unknown at this time.

The release states the community was not in danger as this was an isolated incident. No arrests have been made at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available.

KSP Det. Kevin Howard is in charge of the investigation.