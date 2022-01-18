Harlan County Public Record

PUBLIC RECORD

Marriage Licenses

• Christianna Nicollette Patterson, 27, of Grays Knob, to Terry Dewayne Adams Jr., 35, Grays Knob.

• Ayla Paige Ramey, 21, of Lexington, to Austin Bradley Wilson Adams, 22, of Lexington.

• Mikayla Marie Juanita Wade, 20, of Cawood, to Pearl Lee Stepp III, 30, of Cawood.

• Wendy Sue Inman, 41, of Loyall, to Mark Antonio Grimes, 46, of Loyall.

• Haley Sierra Miracle, 20, of Baxter, to Michael Dale Dylan Moore, 21, Baxter.

District Court Cases

• David Ronald Arwood, 53, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license plate not illuminated, reckless driving – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Curtis R. Pace, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – dismissed. Officer not present for hearing.

• Justin A. Vestal, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree criminal mischief – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days, sentenced to driving school and 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Joey David Penny, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Ronnie Engle, 43, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Derek Tindell, 32, menacing, resisting arrest – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Jesse Robert Faulkner, 30, two counts of second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Jeremy D. Franks, 42, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Shawn K. Vick, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

• Matthew Joseph Napier, 27, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening – waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

Devin Shepherd, 31, third-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent).

• Devin T. Shepherd, 31, third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Emily Walker, 46, license to be in possession, no tail lights – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Emily M. Walker, 46, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail; other charges, dismissed.

• David Arwood, 53, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Dollar General’s property.

• David Arwood, 53, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), second-degree criminal trespassing – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Family Dollar’s property; other charge, dismissed.

• David Arwood, 53, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Food City’s property.

• Ginger Madden, 27, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 30 (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Jessica Boggs, 39, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – jury trial scheduled July 19.

• Michael Holbrook, 32, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), tampering with physical evidence – waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael Holbrook, 32, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Danny Wayne Brown, 50, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• John Bustle, 38, of Loyall, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Ginger Madden, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place – pleaded guilty, sentenced to two days in jail.

• Ginger A. Madden, 27, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• David Milwee, 33, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Lynora M. Campbell, 46, third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Lynora M. Campbell, 46, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tiffany Lee Ann Britton, 18, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Crystal Marie Gosnell, 38, resident fishing without a license/permit – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Billy Ray Anderson, 23, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $173.

• Jeremy Michael Kegley, 49, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $173.

• Austin Paul Evers, 22, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $173.

Property Transfers

• Dustin Lewis to Dustin Lewis, et al., tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Frances Marlene and Jerry Harris, et al., to Charlotte Roark, property in Harlan County.

• Olubunmi Olatayo and Monisola Victoria Esan to Earl and Corrine McCartney, property in Harlan County – s.t. $197.

• The heirs of John L. and Anna Mae Shackleford to Lisa Lynn Shackleford and Ashley Williams, property at Evarts – s.t. $2.50.

• James D. and Teresa A. Noe to John B. and Sandra R. Lundy, tract of land at Rosspoint – s.t. $20.

• Teresa M. Devine-Cowart to Glenn Nantz, tract or parcel of land at Wallins – s.t. $55.

• The Church of God, The Pillar Ground of Trust, et al., to John C. Simpson, tracts of land in Harlan County – s.t. $52.

• Julia M. and Ernest Vanover, et al., to Arthur Gregory Howard, tracts of land in Harlan County – s.t. $59.

• Julia M. and Ernest Vanover, et al., to Arthur Gregory Howard, tracts of land in Harlan County – s.t. $66.

• JoAnne Goins to Jeremy and Robin Blevins, tracts of land at Wallins – s.t. $1.50.

• Kingdom Logistics, LLC, to Kingdom Energy Resources, property at Brookside – s.t. $1,620.

• The estate of Frances E. King, et al., to Nunnelley Rentals, LLC, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $4.50.