Baxter man found passed out at wheel, faces drug charge

A Baxter man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after police allegedly found him in possession of the drug following his arrest.

Howard Huskey, 33, was arrested on Jan. 12 by Kentucky State Police Trooper D. Lowe.

According to the citations, a call was received by Kentucky State Police advising a man was passed out in a vehicle at a gas station located in Coldiron.

The man was passed out at the wheel of a Dodge Durango. The vehicle was running, and the license plate was expired. Lowe arrived at the scene and observed Huskey with his head slumped over and drooling. Lowe spoke loudly to Huskey, but Huskey did not respond. Huskey’s window was rolled down, and Lowe was able to awaken him.

Lowe had Huskey step out of the vehicle. Huskey stated he was unable to provide proof of insurance for the recently purchased the vehicle. Huskey was taken into custody and transported to Harlan ARH Hospital and read implied consent. A glass pipe was found on Huskey’s person at the time of his arrest. Huskey refused a blood test and declined to contact an attorney.

The citations additionally state Huskey was transported to the Harlan County Detention Center. Once at the Harlan County Detention Center, Lowe had Huskey step out of the back of the police cruiser in order to enter the jail, at which time Lowe observed a white crystal-like substance in the back floorboard.

Huskey was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Huskey was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Shane Bowling, 31, of Harlan, was arrested on Sunday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Reynolds. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bowling was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Candace Fee, 39, of Gulston, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Blanton. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and first-degree promoting contraband. Fee was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Douglas Lamb, 32, of Evarts, was arrested on Jan. 12 by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Bargo. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lamb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.