Jackson County girls down Harlan to win 13th Region All “A” Classic

WILLIAMSBURG — Jackson County claimed its fifth championship of the 13th Region All “A” Classic with an 84-69 win over Harlan on Thursday.

The Lady Generals won the regional tournament from 2000-2003 and were All “A” Classic State Champions in 2001 and 2002.

The Lady Dragons were trying for their 12th regional champions, but fell just short.

Freshman forward Abby Gilbert powered Jackson County with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Eden Lakes followed with 18 points. Madison

Curry, a sophomore guard, tossed in 12 points while Jenna Creech and Kena Ward each added 10.

Freshman forward Kylie Noe led Harlan with 28 points. Aymanni Wynn poured in 23 points. Leah Davis scored nine. Emma Owens tossed in eight points. Faith Hoskins had one point.

Wynn fired in 10 first-quarter points as the Lady Dragons took a 20-18 lead after one period. Gilbert scored six for the Lady Generals.

Gilbert scored another six points in the second quarter while Ward tossed in five points.

Jackson County took a 39-29 advantage into the locker room.

Gilbert led the Lady Generals with six more in the third period and entered the fourth quarter ahead, 58-46.

The Lady Dragons outscored Jackson County 26-23 in the fourth.

Curry paced the Lady Generals with seven fourth-period points.

Noe tossed in 10 points and Wynn added seven points in the final eight minutes.

Wynn knocked down four 3-pointers while Davis made three. The Lady Generals had four treys.

Jackson County (13-3) advances to the All “A” Classic State Tournament against the 4th Region Champion on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

Harlan (7-9) was scheduled to visit Harlan County on Saturday and Bell County on Tuesday. The Lady Dragons will travel to Leslie County on Jan. 21.

Lady Dragons nips Barbourville

Wynn fired in 23 points as Harlan edged Barbourville 56-54 in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Owens, a sophomore guard, scored nine fourth-quarter points, including the game-winner. She finished with 14 points, Davis tallied seven points while Noe added six.

Senior center Brianna Gallagher poured in 29 points and Sarah Smith scored 13 to lead Barbourville.

Gallagher had nine points in the first quarter as the the Lady Tigers raced to a 13-6 advantage.

Wynn scored nine points in the second quarter, but Barbourville got seven from Gallagher to make it a 27-24 lead at the half.

Harlan outscored the Lady Tigers 16-15 in the third period as Owens tossed in six points and Wynn added five. Gallagher fired in nine third-quarter points.

The Lady Dragons pulled within two, 42-40, at the end of the period.

Wynn scored nine points in the final period with Owens adding six.

Jackson County rolled to a 59-42 victory over Middlesboro in Wednesday’s opening semifinal game.

Gilbert poured in 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Natalie Carl scored 12 for the Lady Generals. Eden Lakes added seven.

Senior forward Kailey Owens led the Lady Jackets with 15 points. She also grabbed Freshman guard Keevi Betts scored 11 while Grace Gent, a senior guard, added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Middlesboro got four points from Mallory James. Hayala Brown added two.

The Lady Generals shot 48 percent on 24 of 50 from the field. Middlesboro 22 percent (12 of 55), including 3 of 31 on 3-pointers.

Middlesboro (6-9) was schedule to travel to Owsley County on Saturday and Harlan County on Tuesday for a girls/boys doubleheader.

The Lady Jackets continue district action Jan. 21 at home against Bell County, followed by Harlan on the Jan 28.

13th Region All “A” Classic Champions

• 2022 — Jackson County

• 2021 — Pineville

• 2020 — Williamsburg

• 2019 — Middlesboro

• 2018 — Williamsburg

• 2017 — Harlan

• 2016 — Harlan

• 2015 — Harlan

• 2014 — Harlan

• 2013 — Pineville

• 2012 — Harlan

• 2011 — Harlan

• 2010 — Harlan

• 2009 — Middlesboro

• 2008 — Middlesboro

• 2007 — Harlan

• 2006 — Middlesboro

• 2005 — Cumberland

• 2004 — Cumberland

• 2003 — Jackson County

• 2002 — Jackson County

• 2001 — Jackson County

• 2000 — Jackson County

• 1999 — Middlesboro

• 1998 — Harlan

• 1997 — Harlan

• 1996 — Harlan

• 1995 — Evarts

• 1994 — Evarts

• 1993 — Cumberland

• 1992 — Cumberland

• 1991 — Cumberland

