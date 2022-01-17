Harlan FRYSC selected for prestigious Harry J. Cowherd Award for Center Excellence

The Harlan Independent School District’s Family Resource and Youth Center was recently selected for the most prestigious award given to Youth Service Centers in Kentucky.

Each year the Cabinet for Health and Family Services along with the Division of Family Resource and Youth Service Centers honors the most outstanding centers across the commonwealth working in schools.

The Harry J. Cowherd Award for Center Excellence is an award honoring a center which has excelled in its vital role serving kids and families.

This “Award for Center Excellence” is named for the late Dr. Harry J. Cowherd, former secretary of the Cabinet for Human Resources, and a staunch advocate of the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers’ concept.

Under the leadership of Center Director Mrs. Cecilia Adams and Assistant, Mrs. Billie Hensley the Harlan FRYSC was recognized at the Annual State Coalition Fall Institute Conference for their outstanding commitment to students and families. The duo was also honored at a school board meeting earlier.