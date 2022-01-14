Joyce Ann Yose Wolfe, 70

Joyce Ann Yose Wolfe, a long-time resident of Lawnvale, KY passed away unexpectedly on January 11th, 2022 at the age of 70 along with her husband of 52 years, Arch (A.G.).

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Yose; and her sister, Phyllis Yose.

She is survived by her sisters, Glanda Yose Farley and Susan Yose Nelson (and Gary); her brother Joseph Yose; her children, Greg Wolfe (and Amanda), Ginny Young (and Fred), and Steven Wolfe (and Melissa); her grandchildren, Austin Wolfe, Quinton Wolfe, Katie Young, Bradley Young, and Oliver Wolfe.

Joyce was student at Wallins and Harlan before moving on to Lawrence High School in Indianapolis, IN for her senior year. She enjoyed reading biographies and watching westerns with her husband, A.G. She was well-known for her Halloween cookies that she made for countless bake sales and parties for her children at Loyall Elementary School. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren and going to their sports and activities. She also maintained a garden of beautiful flowers, plants, and bird feeders.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM also in the Chapel. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Reverend Nick Noe will be officiating.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Joyce Ann Wolfe.