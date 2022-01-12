Rodney H Blanton, 84, of Sonora, passed away Monday January 10, 2022 at U Of L Hospital in Louisville.

He was born in Guston to Chester and Esther Hall Blanton. He was a retired Army Veteran with the rank of 1st Sergeant. Vice President of Jerry’s Restaurants and National Park Ranger. He volunteered many hours for the National Parks and was a member of Sonora United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Jim, Bill, Dennis, Michael, two sisters, Doris, Carol, and one grandchild, Chari Scifres.

He is survived by his loving Wife of 53 years, Joyce Miller Blanton of Sonora, KY. six sons, Bruce Scifres of Big Spring, KY, Neal (Terri) Scifres of Oakland City, IN, Rodney (Amanda) Blanton, Jr. of Lexington, KY, Curt (Donna) Scifres of Mt. Washington, KY, Kevin Blanton of Lanesville, IN, Christopher (Kate) Blanton of Cincinnati, OH, two brothers, C. W. (Karen) Blanton of Sarasota, FL, Bob Blanton of Meadowview, VA, 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Harlan, Ky.with Rev. Neal Scifres officiating.

