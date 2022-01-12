Green Dragons claim third straight 13th Region All “A”

A blowout, a rout and a trouncing defines the three outcomes from host Harlan in the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Harlan opened with a 100-35 blowout of Red Bird on Saturday, followed by an 84-47 rout over Lynn Camp on Monday in the semifinals and finished things off Tuesday trouncing the Tigers of Barbourville 78-55 to win the region tournament for the third straight year.

“I am proud of this group,” said Harlan coach Derrick Akal. “This is their third straight trip to the state and being able to three-peat doesn’t happen often.”



Harlan senior point guard Jordan Akal knocked down nine 3-pointers and finished with 33 points to lead the Green Dragons. Junior forward Jaedyn Gist poured in 15.

Sophomore guard Kyler McLendon scored 10 points while his brother, Kaleb McLendon tossed in eight. Will Austin also contributed eight points. Matthew Pennington tallied four points.

Ty Clark, a junior guard, led Barbourville with 21 points. Matthew Warren, a junior guard, scored 13. Jacob Lundy added six.

Akal thought his sophomore guard played well.

“Probably the best game Kyler’s played. If we can get that contribution from Kyler it just makes us a better team,” added Akal.



Jordan Akal nailed four 3-pointers in the opening quarter as the Green Dragons took a 20-10 advantage.

Clark poured in 10 second-quarter points for the Tigers but Harlan took a 39-26 lead into the break. Akal scored nine in the period.

The Dragons had a 21-13 spurt in the third quarter with Akal sinking four more treys

Harlan, which took a 60-39 cushion into the fourth period, got five p[oints from, Gist, and four apiece from Austin and Penniongton.

Not only did the Dragons win their third consecutive game, Harlan won claimed wins in nine out of the last 10 outings.

Harlan (12-5) was scheduled to play at Harlan County on Saturday in a girls/boys doubleheader. The Green Dragons remained in district competition on Tuesday, playing at Bell County.

Harlan advances to the All “A” Classic State Tournament beginning Jan. 27 in Richmond on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.

Barbourville (9-3) was slated to visit J. Frank White Academy, Tenn., on Thursday, followed by Perry Central in the Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in Hazard on Friday.

• • • • •



Jordan Akal poured in 31 points as the Green Dragons won over Lynn Camp in the semifinals on Monday.

Gist scored 20 and grabbed eight rebounds. Kaleb McLendon tossed in 10 as Harlan outrebounded the Wildcats 34-23.