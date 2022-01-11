Pursuit ends in drug charge

A Cumberland man is facing charged in possession of a controlled substance and identity theft after allegedly being found in possession of pills and drug paraphernalia following a vehicle pursuit.

Jeffrey Coker, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4 by Evarts City Police Officer W. Witt.

According to the citation, Coker was a passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze which was involved in a police pursuit. After running Coker’s name through dispatch, it was determined Coker had given police an incorrect social security number which belonged to another individual. Coker was then placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, police located multiple pills, syringes, brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Coker was charged with theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, giving officer false identifying information, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and first-degree promoting contraband. Coker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Melvin Bradley Day, 40, of Evarts, was arrested on Jan. 5 by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy C. Bargo. According to the citation, Bargo was called to the office of Probation and Parole in reference to an individual in possession of a substance believed to be a controlled substance. Once on the scene, law enforcement was shown an envelope containing a blue powdery substance. Day advised the substance was benzodiazepines. Day was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Scotty Freeman, 32, of Wallins, was arrested by Loyall City Police on Jan. 4. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, careless driving, improper start from parked position, menacing, driving too fast for traffic conditions, disregarding stop sign, resisting arrest, failure to or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, and failure to wear seat belt. Freeman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $8,500.