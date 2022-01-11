ANI drug investigation

Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Appalachia Narcotics Investigations Unit along with Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies located a large amount of illegal narcotics during a vehicle search on Monday.

According to a press release, Appalachia Narcotics Investigations detectives and Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting an investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking in Harlan County. A vehicle of interest was searched and approximately 4.6 ounces of crystal meth, a large number of pills included suspected xanax, suboxone and oxycodone as well as over $1,000 in cash was discovered in the vehicle.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and arrests are expected.

