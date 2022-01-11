2 dead in car crash

An automobile crash resulted in the death of a man and woman on Tuesday.

Arch Wolfe, 72, and Joyce Wolf, 70, both of Baxter, were pronounced dead following the crash.

According to a press release, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call from the Harlan City Police Department requesting assistance with a fatal collision. The collision occurred at the intersection of US 421 and KY 840. KSP Detectives Andy Soltess and Rodney Sturgill responded to investigate the collision.

The initial investigation indicates Perry Phillip of Pennington Gap, VA, was operating a 2006 Ford F-250 traveling south on US 421. A 2018 Jeep occupied by driver Arch Wolfe and passenger Joyce Wolfe had just made a left turn off KY 840 onto US 421. The F-250 struck the driver’s door of the Jeep. Arch Wolfe and Joyce Wolfe were pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Deputy Coroner.

Phillip was transported by private vehicle to a hospital in Harlan County for minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the collision. The collision is under investigation by Sturgill.

The Harlan City Police Department, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the Harlan Fire Department and Lifeguard assisted at the scene.