Harlan County Schools Closed Monday

The Harlan County School District will be NTI Day 3 today due to extremely slick roads in some areas of the county.

“We apologize for the change, but our transportation officials deem the roads too icy for safe transportation,” according to the school system.



School system had been on a 2-hour delay, but opted to for the change to due to road conditions.

Temperatures Monday will range from the upper teens to the mid 30s.

And Sunday, everywhere you looked, lot of rain and melting snow; creeks were swollen.

Anyway, maybe use today to catch up on homework and reading.