Harlan routs Lady Mountaineers in All “A” opener

WILLIAMSBURG — The Harlan Lady Dragons pitched a shutout in the first quarter on Tuesday in the opening round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Harlan exploded for 33 points in the first quarter and rolled to an 84-13 rout of Oneida Baptist at Williamsburg High School.

Sophomore guard Emma Owens paced Harlan with 17 points. Peighton Jones, a junior forward, and Leah Davis, a freshman forward, each scored 12.

Sophomore guard Faith Hoskins and freshman guard Aymanni Wynn, added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Kylie Noe finished with eight points. Addison McLain scored seven. Addison Jackson tossed in four while Scarlett Rowe chipped in two and Reagan Goodman tallied one, Charity Carpenter led OBI (1-7) with five points.

Harlan pushed its lead to 50-5 at halftime and extended the margin to 69-9 after three quarters.

The Lady Dragons will play Barbourville (5-6) on Thursday at 7:30 in the second semifinal game. Middlesboro (5-7) will meet Jackson County (11-3) at 6 p.m. The championship game is set for Friday at 7.

Oneida Baptist was scheduled to visit Lynn Camp on Friday and host the Lady Wildcats on Monday before welcoming Clay County on Tuesday.

Senior center Brianna Gallagher exploded for 41 points and senior guard Sarah Smith added 26 as Barbourville advanced with an 80-75 overtime win over Pineville in the second game Tuesday.

Junior guard Abigale Jackson led Pineville (4-11) with 27 points.

Middlesboro got 21 points from Kailey Owens and 19 from Keevie Betts as the Lady Jackets rolled past Williamsburg 67-35 on Monday.

Jackson County, behind 25 points from junior center Kenady Ward and 16 from freshman forward Abby Gilbert, thrashed Red Bird 81-52.

Red Bird (4-5) was led in scoring by senior guard Alyssa Gibson’s 31-point effort.

