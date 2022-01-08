Harlan Middle School Sports Round-up

Cumberland downs Arlie Boggs

Shane Watts and Kayden Adams each scored 10 points as Cumberland defeated Arlie Boggs 34-15 last week.

Zayden Casolari and Brayson Casolari each added four points for the Redskins. Landon Cook, Jaxson Hurt and Grant Ingram tossed in two apiece.

Cumberland claimed a 23-13 win in the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Hayden Grace powered the Redskins with 11 points. Riley Fuson followed with six points. Carson Clark scored four and Brayden Howard added two.

Braxton Hubbard led Arlie Boggs with nine points. Chance Adams and Aaron Adams contributed two points apiece.

Daniels leads Wallins over Evarts

Tanner Daniels fired in 24 points as Wallins downed Evarts 46-31 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Ryan Day scored 12 points and Eli Noe scored 10 for the Purple Devils.

Brenton Bargo led the Wildcats with 12 points. Kobe Noe scored five. Tanner Russell and Dyson Freeman added four each. Dakota Maggard, Sam Carr and Donovon Cox all had two points.

Coots powers JACES past Tigers

Tyhler Coots tallied 19 points and Logan Smith scored 12 as James A. Cawood topped Black Mountain 52-20 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action last week.

Easton Engle tossed in eight points for the Trojans. Bryson Kelly scored six. Landon Coldiron and Win Cooper each had two points. Mason Jones added one.

Noah Whitaker powered Black Mountain with 18 points. Ryan Phillips scored two.

Rosspoint rolls past Redskins

Trey Creech poured in 22 points as the Wildcats topped visiting Cumberland 44-16 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Nathan Barger scored six points for Rosspoint while Hayston Hensley tossed in five. Blake Johnson and Grant Shelton each added three. Eli Joseph and Hudson Faulkner finished with two apiece. Carson Sanders had one.

Hayden Grace led the Redskins with eight points. Brayden Howard finished with four points. Carson Clark scored three and Hunter Fuson added one point.

Sports Round-up is compiled by Paul Lunsford.