Harlan County Public Record

Civil Lawsuits

• Danny Templeton vs. Angela Templeton – dissolution of marriage.

• Shaunna Carroll vs. Clayton Carroll – dissolution of marriage.

• Jacklynn C. Caldwell vs. Adam R. Caldwell – child support and medical insurance.

• Mara M. Monroe vs. William A. Shephard – medical insurance.

• Bank of America N.A. vs. Kevin Wayne Pendergrass Sr. – credit card debt collection.

• Tommy Elmer Hall vs. Brenda Hall – dissolution of marriage.

• Ashley Smallwood vs. Charlotte Brock – custody.

• Ashley Bledsoe vs. Chance Short – dissolution of marriage.

• Elvin Daniel Ingram vs. Sarah Rowe Ingram – dissolution of marriage.

• Tamara Bennett vs. William Bennett – dissolution of marriage.

District Court Cases

• Josh Noe, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Travis Shelton, 18, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, instructional permit violations – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Billy Baldwin, 45, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 21.

• Richard A. Brackett Jr., 35, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 19, 2022.

• Cathy R. Rivers, 58, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree possession a controlled substance, third-degree possession a controlled substance – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brandon Saylor, 38, failure to produce insurance card, giving officer false identifying information – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Brandon Saylor, 38, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Debra A. Norris, 45, of Harlan, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

•Brooke L. Poteet, 29, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), second-degree disorderly conduct – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 19.

• Rachel Wynn, 32, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 14.

• Pedia Annette Turner, 42, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school.

• Jackie Glennville Patterson, 73, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

• Ashley North, 27, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree assault (police/probation officer), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $3,000 at 10 percent).

• Billy Wynn, 41, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Melissa Ann Caldwell, 55, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled March 15.

• Damon R. Philpot, 40, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest – jury trial scheduled April 12.

• Justin L. McQueen, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 10.

• Bobby A. Helton, 66, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct – jury trial scheduled April 12.

• Isaiah McLendon, 22, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal – jury trial scheduled Dec. 7.

• Michael Ingram, 28, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 30, 2022.

• Loretta Minor, 65, receiving stolen property (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 6.

• Destiny L. McMillion, 23, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Robert Stewart, 47, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – jury trial scheduled May 3.

• Julie Green Hammonds, 49, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) – dismissed on proof.

• Cameron Lillian Caldwell, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Kimberly A. Johnson, 54, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing,

• Charles D. Jones, 36, three counts of fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 3.

• Jessica Marie Kapanka, 32, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joshua Noe, 36, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Cory D. Shope, 26, first-degree possession a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon – waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Jordan R. Howard, 20, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license – pleaded guilty, fined $658 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• John D. Miracle, 62, of Wallins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 14.

• Michaela Joann Short, 22, of Closplint, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Sherry L. Burgan, 37, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle with one headlight, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial scheduled March 15.

• Marvin Lee Owens, 70, of Wallins, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 28.

• Johnny Joe Holcomb, 31, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit); second charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $213 on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.