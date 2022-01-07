Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Features
Classifieds
Contests
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Submit Photo
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Anniversary Announcement
Letter to Editor
E-Edition
Letters to Santa
Snow hits Harlan County
Published 3:27 pm Friday, January 7, 2022
By
Joe Asher
More News
Evarts Cops 4 Kidz returned for 2021
Evarts Fire Department distributes food boxes
Four inducted into HCPS Brittain Hall of Fame
Harlan reports 84 new COVID cases
You Might Like
Beshear signs bill extending candidate filing deadline for primary…
Print Article
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Contests
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Subscriptions
Policies
News Tip
Submit Photo
Submit Sports Story
Letter to Editor
Copyright
© 2022, Harlan Enterprise
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.