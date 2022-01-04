Man indicted for alleged abuse of child

A Cumberland man has been indicted for allegedly abusing a child under the age of 12.

Justin McQueen, 22, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Cumberland City Police Officer K. Caudill on Thursday.

According to the indictment, McQueen allegedly intentionally abused a juvenile on or about August 2, placing the juvenile in a situation that could potentially cause the juvenile serious physical injury. The juvenile was under 12 years of age.

The indictment was handed down by the grand jury on November 3.

McQueen was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal abuse victim under 12 years of age. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $30,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Rocky Napier, 47, of Harlan, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Caldwell. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle with expired operators license, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was also served with multiple warrants for failure to appear. Napier was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $2,500;

• Timothy Davis, 54, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy J. Teagle on Saturday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and prescription-controlled substance not in proper container. Davis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond;

• Jason Middleton, 37, of Gulston, was arrested on Thursday by Harlan City Police Officer Saylor. Middleton was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another state. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.