Lady Dragons win Bill Perkins Classic

The Harlan Lady Dragons swept both games in the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic at Williamsburg last week.

Freshman forward Aymanni Wynn fired in 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Harlan downed the host Lady Jackets 70-54.

The Lady Dragons got 20 points from sophomore point guard Emma Owens. Freshman forward Kylie Noe scored 13 and added 10 boards. Faith

Hoskins added seven points and seven rebounds. Peighton Jones finished with six. Leah Davis scored three.

Junior center Allie Wilson paced Williamsburg with 19 points.

Wynn fired in four 3-pointers in the opening quarter as Harlan led 20-10.

Owens knocked down three treys as the Lady Dragons pushed he lead to 40-22 at halftime.

Owens had six third-period points while Hoskins and Wynn scored five apiece as Harlan led 59-35 after the third quarter.

Williamsburg outscored the Lady Dragons 19-11 in the final period.

Harlan assistant coach Mike King was pleased with the team’s start.

“Our shooting kind of dominated the game and put us in control early,” he said. “We played well defensively at times.”

Harlan is still without head coach Tiffany Hamm-Rowe, due to family matters.

The Lady Dragons, which outrebounded Williamsburg 40-35, only committed 10 turnovers for the game. The Lady Jackets had 25 turnovers.

Also in tournament play, Williamsburg rolled to a 52-34 win over Lynn Camp.

Harlan (5-8) opened the 13th Region All “A” Classic against Oneida Baptist on Tuesday at Williamsburg. Pineville faced Barbourville.

Williamsburg (2-6) played Middlesboro on Monday. Red Bird met Jackson County.

Harlan tops Campers

The Lady Dragons overpowered Lynn Camp 67-41 in the opening game of the tournament.

Noe led Harlan with 18 points. Owens scored 12 and Hoskins added 10. Wynn tossed in nine points while Davis had seven.

Harlan also received five points from Addison Jackson and four by Jones. Annie Hoskins chipped in two.

Junior guard Abby Mabe led the 1-13 Lady Cats with 14 points. Braylen Smith scored seven.

Owens scored nine points as the Lady Dragons took a 15-7 advantage after one quarter.

Wynn nailed a pair of 3’s in the second period as Harlan went into the locker room leading 30-19.

The Lady Dragons were ahead 44-28 at end of three quarters and outscored the Campers 23-13 in the fourth period.

Lynn Camp fell to Middlesboro on Thursday 66-34 in the All “A” Classic play-in game.

The Lady Cats return to action Saturday at home against Oneida Baptist. The two teams will play again at OBI on Tuesday.

Harlan Enterprise contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story.