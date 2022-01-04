Harlan reports 84 new COVID cases

Harlan County saw 84 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the New Year’s weekend.

According to the Harlan County Health Department, the number includes cases reported from Thursday through Monday.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced via social media the number of cases reported in Harlan on Monday is three times higher than the number of cases reported over the Christmas weekend. There were 175 known active cases in Harlan County as of Monday, with 15 Harlan County residents hospitalized due to the virus at four separate hospitals. There were four new deaths reported last week, as well as one new death reported on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear announced in an update on Monday the state saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever reported in one day on Thursday, with 6,441 cases reported.

According to the state’s website at https://kentucky.gov, Kentucky logged the state’s highest yet positivity rate on Monday, coming in at 20.72 percent. Kentucky reported 4,111 new cases on Monday, 2,767 new cases on Sunday and 4,359 new cases on Saturday.

As of Monday, there were 1,579 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 across Kentucky. There were 373 individuals in ICU and 205 Kentuckians on ventilators.

There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kentucky on Monday, 24 new deaths reported on Sunday and 26 new deaths reported on Saturday.

“The most important thing for everyone to hear today is that omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, it has hit us harder, in terms of escalation of cases, than anything we have seen to date,” Beshear said. “We have gone from the plateau to the second highest week of reported cases since the start of the pandemic.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Harlan County since the beginning of the pandemic was 6,341 as of Monday.