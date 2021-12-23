Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I wish you could surprise me with your gifts in return to my hardwork. I hope that you fine. And a small suggestion please be careful as the virus COVID 19 cases have been increasing since a short period of time.

Bye Santa,

Yours Truly, Dimple Sravya, 12

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo switch, motorcycle, bike pads, and a punching bag. I’ve been good this year and doing good in school I’m in kindergarten this year Santa. thanks and merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Easton Short, 5, Evarts

Dear Santa,

The ultimate fight box!!!

Love,

Adlee Fields

Totz

Dear Santa,

I want an uptown/downtown BB LOL doll set, and a rainbow high clothes closet. I will leave milk and cookies by the tree for you. Bye Santa!

Love,

Madelyn Fields

Totz

Dear Santa,

I want a Gabbycat dollhouse!

Madison Smith

Black Mountain Elementary

Mrs. Shoemaker’s First Grade

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter Burkhart and I am 8 years old. I have been a good boy this year. I would like a bat, a dirt bike and a pet for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie Whitaker and I am 7 years old. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a baby doll and a pet for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Drew Kelly and I am 7 years old. I have been a pretty good boy this year. I would like a dirt bike and a punching bag for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinley Middleton and I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a baby

doll and a real miniature pony for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon Madden and I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. I would like a dirt bike for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gracie Roark and I am 7 years old. I have been a pretty good girl this year. I would like a baby and an Elf for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophie Bell and I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a unicorn, a Barbie doll and a pug for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Karlee Osborne and I am 7 years old. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a guitar, Huggy Wuggy and some baby dolls for Jasmine my sister for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Colton Fields and I am 6 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a Huggy Wuggy, T-Rex Toy and a dog for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter Buell and I am 6 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. I would like a toy car, a punch pack and a Huggy Wuggy for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa,

My name is Alyssa Miracle and I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a make up set, pop its and joy for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

Sunshine School- Ms. Tiffany & Ms. Nicole’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a bunny and a fire truck.

Stephanie T.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a little rainbow house, some rings, a rainbow doll with rainbow hair, Jojo Siwa hair bows, and a fancy doll.

Ameila H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want toy tools, a big new jacket, and money for me.

David J.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a teddy bear, tiger animal headbands, and a teddy bear backpack.

Chloe C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Transformer robot with a remote, a Transformer car, and a toy

motorcycle.

Eric L.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want science stuff, a robot, an airplane, a shirt for my elf, and a jacket

for my robot.

Remington B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a toy doctor kit, a bike, and a toy phone.

Londyn F.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want makeup, bows, a Barbie house, LOL dolls, and a baby doll.

Raegan N.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a motorcycle, a 4-wheeler, a dirt bike, and a robot.

Jaxon C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an American Girl doll, Barbies, a unicorn, and a princess kitchen.

Charleigh C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some trucks and a racetrack.

Devonte D.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a dinosaur, cars, a racetrack, and a doctor’s set.

Ishwak D.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want an Elmo that brushes his teeth, a new dress, a carriage for me, and a Cinderella and a Tinker Bell dress.

Jacelyn F.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a gumball machine and a black puppy.

Jagger L.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Barbie Dreamhouse with an elevator, a T.V., and a Lite Brite that works on the T.V.

Gracelynn C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want toys, Ryan’s World toys, and toys for my Sissy.

Legend G.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a baby doll and Paw Patrol toys.

Audrey H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some money, a baby doll, and Elsa.

Aria H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Hatchimals and a fluffy dog.

Lillee B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Raya doll, A Tuk Tuk…a BIG one, Sisu Dragon, some real makeup, and a big Paw Patrol.

Sadie S.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Legos, Play-doh, and a pink unicorn.

Aileene S.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new saw and a police car.

Hayden H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a sit down Chucky, Tiffany, Chucky pillow and blankie, and a Robo

spider.

Zander H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a doll house, a Barbie, a new tablet, and a clock.

Brystal S.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new racing track and a Bowser ship.

Cooper R.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a cat, a stuffed animal, and a LOL doll.

Ellianna C.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want PJ Masks robots, Transformer robots, and a T-Rex balloon.

Logan F.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want toys. I want cars, a train, and signs.

Grayson W.

Ms. Sue’s Class Sunshine School

Dear Santa,

I want a doctor bag, not a real one, just a toy. I want princess shoes and princess dress and some

dolls.

Remi Ford

Dear Santa,

I want Umizoomie toys, a camera and Paw Patrol toys.

Tyler White

Dear Santa,

I want a toy dinosaur T-Rex with a remote control and a robot remote control.

I’ve been good. I want Legos too. Bring Ella a Barbie Mermaid.

Luke Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want some cars, a monster truck, and that dinosaur puzzle. That’s all I want.

I’ve been a good boy.

Eli McKnight

Dear Santa,

I want toys and nothing else, no.

Mason Howard

Dear Santa,

I want a toy trampoline. I want candy. I want Sour Patch Kids. I want to give Santa a new red hat-my hat. I’ve been good, I guess.

Kerris Napier

Dear Santa,

I want a rainbow kitty and a blue kitty. I want a pony and Play-doh. I want a new rainbow sleeping bag.

I’ve been good. Real Good!

Leah Burkhart

Dear Santa,

I want a Happy Napper, a big bouncy castle, a pet, a baby dinosaur and a robot. I’m good and I never

get in trouble.

Camden Capps

Dear Santa,

I want the Mickey Mouse motorcycle. Please bring me that one present. Just Mickey Mouse motorcycle. I don’t care what else. I need the Mickey motorcycle.

Joe Sowards

Dear Santa,

I want a gift. Just a present. I don’t want him to know I’ve been bad. I’m a good boy. Bring mommy a present and daddy a present. Bring mamaw and papaw one too. Tell Santa to give mamaw’s cat a present. She had to go to a new family cause she bit me but I still love her and want her to have a little gift.

Braden Wireman

Dear Santa,

I want a choo-choo train, cars, a barn and cookies.

Judah Mills

Dear Santa,

I want a toy tank. That’s it! I’m tired of telling everybody. I told Nana and that other girl.

Santa will know.

Charlie Lane

Dear Santa,

I want Shopkins, Gabby’s Playhouse, baby dolls and books. I’ve been a good girl.

Shelby Parsons

Dear Santa

I want a Spider Man shield and an Iron Man bot.

Aiden Edens

Dear Santa,

I want a fire truck with buttons that make it work. I want the Jam Jam’s carwash and draw stuff like my brother Cam. I want a Big Foot Jam Jam cause I broke mine in mommy’s car. Ho, Ho, Ho, Ho, Santa!

Colson Begley

Dear Santa,

I want toys. I want a squeeze toy that says “I love you.” I want a Mickey Mouse and a squishy toy.

I love Mickey Mouse. And a squishy toy Minnie Mouse. I already have a bicycle so no more. That’s it.

Raylan Baker

Dear Santa,

I want some toys and baby dolls. I already have baby dolls but I want more. Nothing else. Oh no wait. Mickey and Frozen baby dolls. I want some new shoes. Me and mommy love shoes. That’s it. Mommy and daddy already

bought some and wrapped them so that’s it.

Asia Greene

Dear Santa,

I want toys! I want Santa to bring me toys! Big ones! Payton Sullivan

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed Woody and a stuffed Buzz Lightyear. That’s all I want. Tell Santa what all the

other kids want too, okay! We’ve been good.

Corben Snelling

Dear Santa,

I want a rainbow baby doll, a ball, a necklace, a ring and a Santa toy.

Fionna Sweatt

Dear Santa,

I want everything! EVERYTHING! I want everything at Target. Tell Santa I been good. I want the

Goldilocks and the Three Bears 3-D book with the toys too. I want a new bicycle, space men, and a Nintendo with games

on it.

Jackson Frazier

Dear Santa,

Ask Santa, for baby dolls, chocolate and candy canes. That’s all.

Khloe Keith

Dear Santa,

I want a bike game for XBox and a helicopter game too. I want a four-wheeler, a shark game for XBox, a robot, pencils,

crayons and coloring books. That’s a lot but I love Santa. I love you, Santa!

Lamar Bailey

Dear Santa,

Paw Patrol toys, Paw Patrol car. Nothing else.

Sawyer Bates

Dear Santa,

I want a mini LOL dollhouse and a Barbie Reveal.

Kennedy Smith

Heather Bruce’s Black Mountain Elementary 1 st Grade

My name is Leeland. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a Nintendo Switch, a fan, and an RC fan.

I’ll set out cookies for you.

Leeland Begley, 7

My name is Haven. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a cat, fidgets, and a sister. I’ll set out

cookies for you.

Haven Blevins, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Travis. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a nerf gun, toy excavator, and dirt bike. I’ll

set out cookies for you.

Travis Blevins, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Conner. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me an IPhone 13, a Nintendo, and an Xbox.

I’ll set out cookies for you.

Conner Burkhart, 6

Dear Santa,

My name is Brentley. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me camera, a PlayStation 5, and an elf to

paint. I’ll set out cookies for you.

Brentley Fields, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Carson. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a car, a bike, and a fan. I’ll set out cookies

for you.

Carson Gross, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaidn. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a tablet, some clothes, and a new phone. I’ll

set out cookies for you.

Jaidn Howard, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden. I have been very god this year. I hope you bring me a PlayStation 5, a treehouse, and a BB

gun. I’ll set out cookies for you.

Brayden Keith, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryson. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a controller for my brother, a camera, and

Among Us plushies. I’ll set out cookies for you.

Bryson Lewis, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Braylon. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a Pop the Pig, a BB gun, and a Kinder

Joy egg. I’ll set out cookies for you.

Braylon Manning, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me toys, pop-it, and gloves. I’ll set out cookies

for you.

Emma Napier, 7

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Brock and Mrs. Edna’s K-4 at Sunshine School

Dear Santa,

I would like a Thomas the Train remote control train, a small Thomas track, a big Thomas track, and a Jungle Booster set with a tunnel. Please bring my brother some new tires for his four wheeler.

Love, Eli Eldridge

Dear Santa,

I have been a great boy this year. I have done as my parents have asked. I want the Tornado Thomas Train Set, a Monkey Adventure Thomas Set. My little sister Karsyn has been good. If you could bring her a present too.

Thanks, Collin Creech

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Hatchimal and bring Sutton a Cocomelon.

Love, Sophie Huebner

Dear Santa,

I would like a cage with a tiger in it, a dinosaur with a cage, and some surprises.

Please bring my sisters some Barbies.

Thank you, Knox Dempsey

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy living room. I will leave you cookies.

Love, Brystal Marlowe

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a telescope so I can look at the stars. Bring my sister a toy car.

Love, Isaac Gibbs

Dear Santa,

I would like a monster with a remote control and some batteries so I can control it. Bring Kolbi a big old monster truck.

Thanks, Gunnar Green

Dear Santa,

Please bring me some play dough and a Rainbow Kate doll that smells like cake. Zoey has been good so please bring her something too.

Love, Lily Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a medium size monster truck. I want a spiderman cake and a rock climber with a remote control. I’ll need two batteries. Bring Averi a dollhouse or something.

Love, Rylan Jenkins

Dear Santa,

I would like some bunk beds. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Thanks, Kashton Stevens

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby unicorn for Christmas, but not a real one–just a snuggly one.

Love, Lucy Miller

Dear Santa,

I would like a new monster truck, a wig so I can trick people, and some surprises.

Please bring Ryder some Pokemon stuff.

Thanks, Maverick Helton

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed unicorn and butterfly. I would like a game that you draw on.

Love, Oakley Moody

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring me some rollerblades. I would like two pairs because I need a pair and my dog needs a pair. You can bring me some big kid stuff because I’m getting bigger and I’ll be 5. I would like a big monster truck and a dinosaur. You could bring Caroline a tie dye set and a unicorn.

Thanks, McKinley Taylor

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me all kinds of Peppa Pig toys!

Love, Karson Coots

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me a Michael Myers action figure, a fake pumpkin to

play with, and some legos.

Love, Jason Middleton

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some LOL dolls and a new iphone.

Love, Sophia Witt

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Set. They run together and crash. They go off the track. It will be so fun.

Thanks, Emmett Alred

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some Smasher Dinosaur Egg toys, some Hot Wheels and some surprises. I have been good.

Love, Jaxon Fillippinie

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Paw Patrol phone that plays video games. I also want a

Barbie and some clothes for her.

Thank you, Nadia Sundy

Dear Santa,

I would like for you to bring me a big train set this year. I have been good!

Love, Ashwin Ganti

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a big Barbie and a tablet. I have been a good girl.

Thanks, Peyton Noe

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Barbie camper and a stroller that will fit all my babies. My

brother hasn’t been all that good, but please bring him something any way!

Love, Harlyn Clem

Dear Santa,

Could you please bring me some Spiderman toys? I have been a very good boy!

Thanks, Hank Sweatt

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some Barbies and a Barbie truck. I have been a really good

girl this year.

Love, Layla Sweatt

Dear Santa,

Please bring me an Elsa house, a big Barbie house, and an Elsa scooter. I have

been a very good girl.

Thank you, Sophie Thacker

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a puppy toy, a baby doll that looks real, and a Doctor Barbie with babies. I would also like to have food for the Barbie house.

Love, Raelynn Harrison

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Barbie camper, boat, and car. Please bring a little bitty remote control car, a unicorn stuffed animal, and hair scrunchies by Jojo Siwa.

Thanks, Springlynn Harrison

Dear Santa,

My name is Addison most call me Addy. I have been really really Good this year, just as long as you ask both of my mamaws they say I have been extremely good this year I would like to have a baby doll and some horses please.

Love Addison Saylor

Dear Santa,

I try my best to be good but I’m a toddler so I get into a lot. This year for Christmas I would like a ride on toy and anything else you want to bring me. I’ll leave some milk and cookies for you.

Love, Mackenzie Klick, 2

Dear santa my name is Hannah Shepherd I am 1 year old right now I have been good I got 3 other sisters I love then so much I would like toys it don’t matter what kind of toys anything I leave u milk and cookies and my sisters would like Fidget toys and Barbie doll baby.

Hannah Shepherd, 1

Dear Santa,

My name is Stacy Shepherd I’m 8 year old I go to harlan elementary school I’m in 2 grade I have been good this year I would like fidget toys and different things I like a lot of stuff.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlie I am girl my bday is comin up after Christmas I be 6 I would like toys Barbie’s and all kinds of stuff.

Charlie Shepherd, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie house, a hatchimal, and a kitten. I’ve been nice. Merry Christmas!

Isabella Burkhart, 7

Dear Santa, I want a headset, boots, a beanbag chair, and nerf guns. I’ve been good this year. Merry Christmas!

Brantley Burkhart, 9

Dear Santa,

My names is james Miller from Rosspoint I am 17 years old and I want clothes and stuff for my computer.

James Miller

Dear Santa,

My name is LeAnna. I have been good all year. I make good grades and go to church. I would love to have some Fidgets, Barbie’s & Science stuff! Art stuff to please. Thank you

Love LeAnna, 8

Dear Santa,

Please come get your elves, they are making a mess. But when you come by, please bring me some PawPatrol toys, baby doll toys, playdoh, Bluey, and princess stuff. Thank you. Ps I have tried to be good I promise.

Maycee, 4

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxxon and I’ve been very good. I love you and I would like something for my nana, papa, me and my dog Otter. I want action figures, army set, four wheeler and a new guitar for my papa. .

Jaxxon, 5

Dear Santa,

I have been a pretty good boy as you can see!!! I would like anything with Mickey Mouse or spider man. And don’t forget my brother too! I will leave you some milk and cookies out and food for the reindeers.

Domarion, 2

Dear Santa

This year I have been a pretty good boy for my momma and dad! Nerf dinosquad blaster, a slash row play set,a spider man web slinger & paw patrol tower! We will leave u cookies and milk on the counter.

Parker, 4

Dear Santa

This year for Christmas I would like a fur real friend, gabby dollhouse, Jojo doll, lol dolls and makeup And lastly a pink outdoor cottage house! Ive been a really good girl for momma and dad! We will leave u cookies and milk on the counter.

Brooklyn Howard, 5

Dear Santa

This year I have been a pretty good boy for my momma and dad! Nerf dinosquad blaster, a slash row play set ,a spider man web slinger & paw patrol tower! We will leave u cookies and milk on the counter.

Camdyn Howard, 4

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenzie. I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie camper or anything Barbie.

Merry Christmas.

Love, Mckenzie, 5

Hello Santa,

I have been good this year and have done awesome in school. I would like dino ice age surprise egg toy. Hope you and the reindeers have a good Christmas.

Love Paxton, 7

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon Smith. I am 9 years old. For Christmas I would like to have a new Nintendo Switch, a new bike, and new clothes. I’ve tried really hard to be a good boy this year.

Merry Christmas Santa, Landon Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayden and I have been a very good boy this year. This year for Christmas I would like a VTech KidiBuzz 3 smart device, Ryan’s World mega mystery rocket ship, Paw Patrol, Paw Patroller, SpongeBob playset and some Blippi toys. Thank you so much Santa! I will leave you some milk and cookies under my tree.

Love, Hayden Jess Mcvey, 3.5

Dear Santa!

Dont listen to mommy I’ve been really good this year, that’s why I would like to ask for, some baby clothes for my doll, a stroller,and a toy doggy.

Thank you! Skylyn, 7

Santa,

If mom says that I’ve been mean this year shes lying. That’s why I wanted to write and tell you what I’d like for Christmas. I would like to have a big stuffed blue dinosaur, a toy kitten, and a baby bunk bed for my dolls.

Thank you santa! Harper, 5

Dear Santa,

Love you Santa in the North Pole! I want a new play stove, play dough, rainbow bean bag chair, and a new toy poop, and a pretty baby doll and a boy baby doll. Love, Everleigh Belcher, 3

Dear Santa, I want a new pair of boots, year long ps plus card, blue bean bag chair, white gaming chair, usb keyboard and mouse, dirt bike, a military vest and helmet, a gilly suit, and to just have a good Christmas!

Love, Eli Belcher, 9

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good girl this year. Please bring me a Frozen vanity, Lol dollhouse, Lol dolls, Princess dolls, and dress up trunk. Bring something nice for my big brother and sister too. I will leave cookies and milk under the tree for you on Christmas Eve.

Love, Presley, 3

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a hoverboard ,art stuff, electric scooter,smart watch,foot orbeez spa and orbeez challenge.

Emily, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Tryson Saylor and I’m 3 years old. This year for Christmas, I would like a Captain America shield, a Thor hammer, Woody boots, and some puzzles, coloring books, and crayons. I will leave cookies, milk, and reindeer snacks. Thank you!

Tryson, 3

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I have helped mom and dad and made good grades. This Christmas I would like, Fidget toys like a pea popper,simple dimples, DNA ball, Barbies, a baby doll, art stuff and toys for my pets.

Thank you. Love LeAnna, 8

Dear Santa I love you so much and I wish you could bring me a lot of presents amen.

Jace, 5

Dear Santa bring me presents I want a jeep and big truck I love you.

Luke, 3

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden Creech. I am 9 years old. I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a John Deere tractor set, some board games, a puppy, and some clothes. Bring my family something special too. I’ll leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Aiden Creech, 9

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily, I’m 5 years old. I’ve been a good little girl this year. I would like for you to bring me a mermaid tail to swim in. Please don’t forget my big brother Trenton. I will leave milk and cookies for you by the tree and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Emily Turner, 5

My name is Trenton,

I’m 7 years old. I’ve been a good boy this year. I would like a pogo stick for Christmas.

Please don’t forget my little sister Emily. I will leave milk and cookies for you by the tree and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Trenton Turner, 7

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would love to have a big lol surprise doll and a ball.

Aryanna, 5

Dear Santa, I have been a pretty good boy, I live with my grandparents, and i go to school virtually I am in Kindergarten. I would like some dinosaur toys from Jurastic Park Camp Cretaceous show. Please bring my Grandparents something good for Christmas too. God Bless I Love you.!

Elijah, 5

Dear Santa,

I want cars,dinosaurs,and poppers.

Bentley, 6

Dear Santa

I have been good sometimes I ain’t and I get into trouble but I try. I would like a gaming pc but mom said that I am not suppose to ask you for that because you can’t bring it to all the kids in the world.so can I get a basketball.

Love Kaydon, 9

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas, I want a hamster. Be careful.

From, Macy Grace Middleton, 7

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a microphone and some more bath bombs. And bring my little sister baby dolls.

Dallis, 8

Dear Santa,

My name is Harmony Thomas and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. This year for Christmas could you please bring me a phone, a Barbie dollhouse, a Barbie doll, and LOL Dolls.

Love,

Harmony Thomas