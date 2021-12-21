Free EMT class hoped to ease shortage pains

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley addressed a shortage of emergency medical personnel during a recent Harlan Fiscal Court meeting, looking to a program offered by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) which offers tuition free EMT training as a possible avenue to add to the county’s available emergency personnel.

“Last month, we talked a lot about the shortage of EMTs,” Mosley said.

Mosley told the court SKCTC would be offering a tuition-free EMT class in Harlan soon.

“It’s going to start in January, two nights a week,” Mosley said. “I think Lifeguard (ambulance service) is needing drivers too, it’s an opportunity for someone to become a driver while they’re in the training program. You go ahead and go to work and still go to class two nights a week in order to become an EMT.”

The program offers free tuition under the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship. The four month class is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

“The other situation is, once you’re done, you start getting hours that qualify you for other opportunities to grow in that career,” Mosley said. “The tuition is free. It’s covered under the Work Ready Scholarship, so if you know anybody that is looking for work, this is a great opportunity.”

Mosley stressed the need for EMTs in Harlan County.

Harlan County Emergency Management Director David McGill emphasized the need for emergency medical personnel in Harlan County.

“We definitely need EMTs and paramedics,” McGill said. “I had to go on a call last night…that was one call for me. These guys do it every single day.”

Mosley agreed more people are needed in the profession.

“It’s a lifesaving element of our community,” Mosley said. “Hopefully, these steps will help get more people involved. Free tuition, that’s the thing.

People talk about student loan debt; they get out of school and have so much debt they can’t get out of debt. This is a great opportunity to do something and not have any debt associated with it.”

For more information on the EMT program and the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, contact SKCTC toll free at 855-2Go-SKCTC or 606-589-2145.