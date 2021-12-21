Edens faces rape charge

A Cincinnati, Ohio, man is facing charges including rape and sexual abuse of a victim under 12 after allegedly raping a person under 12.

Robert Edens, 37, was arrested on Saturday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy A. Reynolds on a complaint warrant obtained by Kentucky State Police Trooper Aaron Caldwell.

According to the complaint, during May 1, 2015 through Dec. 31, 2018, Edens allegedly raped an individual under the age of 12 by forcible compulsion. Edens allegedly subjected the juvenile to sexual contact on three separate occasions. Edens also allegedly used physical force in an attempt to stop the minor from telling of the rape and sexual assault.

Edens was charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years of age) and intimidating a participant in a legal process. Eden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $150,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Gregory Smith, 50, of Wallins, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Ledford. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to produce insurance cared, no registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and careless driving. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Joshua Baldwin, 27, of Totz, was arrested on Dec. 15 by Cumberland City Police Officer Halcomb. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. He was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Baldwin was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Robert Lewis, 26, of Lynch, was arrested by Halcomb on Saturday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was also served with a warrant for failure to appear. Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $500 full cash bond;

• Jessica Miles, 31, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police on Sunday. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). She was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Miles was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $3,000.