Danny Dee Mitchell, 72, of Lebanon, Tennessee, went to heaven on December 19, 2021, at his home in Lebanon with all his family at his side.

Born in Baxter, KY, Harlan County, on October 4, 1949. He was the son of the late Homer Mitchell and Georgia (Howard) Mitchell.

He was a graduate of James A. Cawood High School, in Harlan, KY. Danny was employed with the FBI for eight months in 1967 and then employed with the Wholesale Food Industry Service for 39 years as an

Office Manager in Maryland and as a Security Officer for 10 years with the Nashville International Airport in Tennessee.

Danny was a member of the James A. Cawood High School Marching Band playing drums. His favorite hobby was fishing with his grandsons and traveling to the beach.

Danny will lovingly be remembered by his spouse of 53 years, Anna Mae (Chichy) Mitchell, daughter Kimberly (Mitchell-Arnold)(John) Hipsley; son Craig Mitchell (Debbie Hoskins) of Hamilton, OH, grandchildren Kristie (Arnold)(Brandon) Davis; Kevin (Ally) Arnold; Kirk (Brittany) Arnold and Kyle Arnold and great-grandchildren Jacob and Kaylee Arnold; Annabelle, Scarlette and Jaxson Davis. One sister, Brenda (Richard) Younker of Baxter, KY; 2 nieces Regina (Charles) Burchfield of Middlesboro, KY; Melinda Catron of Cumberland Gap, TN; and nephew Danny Joe ( Michelle) Younker of Baxter, KY, and a host of nieces and nephews in PA.

Other survivors include his brothers and sisters in law JoAnn Raymer of Roseburg, OR; Mike (Jane) of Commodore, PA; Linda Chichy, of Homer City, PA; Andrew Chichy, of Clymer, PA; Lou Ann (Richard) Bowser of Indiana, PA; Deb (Ernie) Desmarais of Newcomerstown, OH; John (Bev) Chichy of Rochester Mills, PA; and Christopher (Karen) Chichy of Glen Campbell, PA.

Other survivors include a special cousin Karen Sergent of Baxter, KY.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a son-in-law Kenneth Scott Arnold 2 brothers -in- law Theodore Tony Chichy and Frank Chichy and three nephews Anthony Earl Chichy, Bryan Patrick Chichy and Frank Chichy Jr.

A viewing will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday December 29, 2021 at the Rairigh -Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA, followed by interment at the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Danny’s name may be made to the Humane Association of Wilson County at P.O. Box 247, Lebanon, TN 37088; or another charity of your choice.

