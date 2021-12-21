Bell County uses 3-pointers to beat HC

By PAUL LUNSFORD/Contributing writer Bell County knocked down 12 3-pointers, including 11 in the second half as the Lady Bobcats defeated visiting Harlan County 73-52 on Friday in a 52nd District opener for both teams.

“That’s one of the things I keep telling the kids. We have some good shooters, but we haven’t been shooting it well,” said Bell County coach David Teague. “If we get that going, it helps tremendously. We were able to get it in the high post and kick it out. It opens so much stuff up.”

Sophomore guard Nadine Johnson powered Bell High with 20 points. Mataya Ausmus and Gracie Wilder added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Ashtyn Meyers poured in nine points while Nevaeh Kerns scored seven. Lauren McGeorge followed with six and Haylee Mills collected five. Mikayla Gambrel added three.

Sophomore guard Ella Karst led the 4-4 Lady Bears with 18 points. Junior center Taylor Lunsford scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds.

Jaylin Smith tossed in seven points for HC. Taytum Griffin had six points and six rebounds. Hailey Austin scored five points while Kylie Jones and Abbigail Fields each added two. Paige Phillips tossed in one.

Bell County’s pressure was too much for Harlan County in the early going as the Lady Cats scored the first eight points, including three baskets off turnovers. Johnson was a perfect five of five in the quarter, most on layups in transition as Bell built a 17-7 lead.

“I thought we got off to a good start,” Teague said. “That was one of our keys, putting some pressure on them. I thought the first quarter we did a good job.”

The Lady Bears got as close as five in the second period. Bell took a 24-17 advantage at the break.

Bell High went into the fourth quarter ahead 52-32.

Both teams will participate in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash at Corbin.

Harlan County plays Somerset at 2 p.m. Monday in the opening game while Bell County faces Grant County at 3:45 in the second game.