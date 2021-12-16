Terri Lynn Jackson, 68

Terri Lynn Jackson, age 68, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, KY.

She was born in Lynch, KY and was a retired piano teacher and music director for Felts Chapel Methodist Church in Corbin. Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Norris and Okie Dixon Norris; and by a sister, Iris Ann Cornett.

She is survived by her children, Cody Jackson and wife Emily; Tara Warman, and Tiffany Jackson Whitehead; brothers, Marvin Wayne Cornett and Harold Cornett; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Celebration of life service wase held at 11am on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Felts Chapel Methodist Church, American Greeting Card Road in Corbin with Rev. Joe Bradshaw and Rev. Charles Douglas officiating.

Please feel free to leave condolences at https:// vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com/

This obituary is a courtesy to the Jackson family by the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home of Harlan.