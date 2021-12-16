Ernest (Ernie) Hubbard went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2021. He had lived in this area most of his life. He attended Galilean Baptist Church in Centerville, IN.

He was born June 6, 1941, the son of Floyd and Cumile (Simpson) Hubbard of Harlan KY and moved to this area shortly after an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1962.

Ernie retired from DANA Corporation of Richmond, IN in 2004 and also from Taconic in Cambridge City, IN in 2011. He loved hunting and spending time with his family. He also loved singing Southern Gospel music with his wife in different churches and gatherings in this area and also enjoyed the yearly Gospel Fellowship at their home outside of Jacksonburg, IN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Brian Perkins who passed away in 2005 and two sisters, Betty and Joyce and a brother Donald.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Gray) Hubbard of Centerville, IN whom he married May 24, 1991; a sister, Connie of Harlan, KY; daughter, Teresa of Cincinnati, OH; step daughter, Beth Glaub of Richmond; three sons, Jimmy of Indianapolis, Marc of Mauston, WI and Ernie Lee of Pensacola, FL and several grand and great grandchildren.

Friends may call from 11 AM until 1 PM with the start of services at 1 PM at Galilean Baptist Church in Centerville, IN on Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Burial will follow at Jacksonburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Galilean Baptist Church, 204 South Morton, Centerville, IN 47330

