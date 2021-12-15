Redskins open season with wins

Seven different Redskins scored as visiting Cumberland opened the season with a 38-31 win against Arlie Boggs in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Bo Eldridge led Cumberland with nine points. Braxton Bowen scored eight. Brayden Casolari tossed in seven. Zayden Casolari followed with six points. Kayden Adams had five. Colston Boggs scored two and Camden Middleton added one.

In the fifth- and sixth-grade game, the Redskins got 10 points from Hayden Grace and six from Carson Clark as Cumberland won 29-22.

Byron Shepherd tallied four points. Hunter Fuson scored three while Riley Fuson, Brayden Howard and Bryce Saylor each added two.

Cumberland (1-0) returns to action Monday at home against James A. Cawood. The Redskins will entertain Evarts on Thursday.