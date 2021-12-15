Harlan County Round-up: Harlan Schools helps those affected by tornadoes

A round-up of all things Harlan County…

First some business….

Unlike the national media who refuse to accept some of their many egregious errors, I don’t mind admitting my mistakes.

Republican candidates for magistrate District 1 is Timothy W. Howard — misspelled his first name.

Democratic candidate for District 2 constable (not magistrate) is Clyde Payne.

Not an error, but it bears repeating; the state’s next primary is scheduled for May 17, 2022. The last day to register for the primary is April 18, 2022. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. The last filing date is January 7 at 4 p.m. The last day to register for the General elction is Oct. 10. Party changes must completed by Dec. 31 for the May primary.

Next up, Preacher William Mikey Clem reached out to welcome me to the Harlan community. Much thanks for the kind email.

Despite some of the recent headlines in this edition of the newspaper, there is a lot of GOOD NEWS happenng in Harlan County, so if you want to touch base with me, my email address is miles.layton@winchestersun.com — at least until I figure out how to open the harlan email account as I am not the tech saavy.

The Harlan County School District is participating in a regional effort with the Southeast/South Central Kentucky Education Cooperative to provide relief supplies for the Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative which supports schools in Western Kentucky impacted by the tornadoes.

A bus is located in front the central office, 251 Ball Park Road, Harlan, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Schools will be accepting donations to send those to stuff the bus.

A link in the email below contains an official GoFundMe account directed by the Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative Executive Director Gretchen Wetzel if you wish to donate money.

Items requested for stuff the bus (in new and unopened condition) in an updated plea for help this morning include:

Backpacks

School supplies

Totes

Tarps

Laundry Baskets

Garbage Bags

Gift cards for groceries or restaurants (should be cautious of regional stores and availability.)

Toys