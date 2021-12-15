Black Bears hit 17 3-pointers to down Corbin

The 3’s were falling for the Harlan County Black Bears on Monday.

Trent Noah and Daniel Carmical each connected with five. Jackson Huff made four as Harlan County improved to 3-0 with a commanding 78-56 win over visiting Corbin.

The Black Bears were 17 of 37 from behind the arc, and finished the evening hitting 28 of 69 from the field.

Corbin was hampered with 18 turnovers and shot 40 percent (23 of 57) from the field. The Hounds hit six of 18 3-pointers.

“Anytime you can beat a Tony Pietrowski team by 22 points and have them down by 30 at one time, you’ve accomplished something,” said Harlan County coach Michael Jones. “He’s a legion in the game as far as coaching.”

“He’s got a group right there that will via for a regional title, I guarantee. They’ll get better as the year goes, and we will too.”

Noah, a sophomore guard, led HC with 23 points. Carmical scored 17 points and sophomore guard Jonah Swanner followed with 15. Huff tallied 12. Maddox Huff tossed in eight points while Jeremiah Clem added three.

“We’re capable of puting five guys out there on the floor at anytime that can score 20 points,” said Jones. “What I love about his team and I’ve said time and time again, this is the best team chemistry I’ve had since I’ve been coaching.”

“There’s no selfishness on his team. If there’s one scoring, they’re going to be happy for him. We give all five of them freedom. We want the kids to play basketball and they’re doing a pretty good job of it right now.”

The Redhounds were led by junior guard Hayden Llewellyn with 19 points. Junior forward Brody Wells scored 12. Carter Stewart, Zander Curry and Trace Young each had five points. Trey Worley chipped in with four while Eli Pietrowski, Kaden Elam and Brandon Baker added two apiece.

“I thought we panicked in the first half. You can’t get down 10 or 15 to them and come back on,” said Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski. “The hit so many 3-pointers that I felt like we really got impatient offensively.

“I thought Brody Wells individually played really well. We’re not a young team, but we’re an inexperienced team.”

Jackson Huff, a senior guard, got the Black Bears rolling with three 3-pointers. Noah nailed a pair of treys as HC jumped out to a 26-13 advantage after one quarter.

The Redhounds held a 13-12 scoring edge in the second period but trailed 38-26 at halftime.

Carmical, held scoreless in the first half, nailed three 3-pointers in the third quarter for nine points. Noah had eight points in the period as the Black Bears went into final quarter leading 55-39.

Llewellyn opened the last eight minutes with seven points as Corbin pulled within 57-47 with seven minutes remaining.

A basket by Noah and a trey from Maddox Huff made it 62-47 at the 5:56 mark.

Harlan County reeled off 12 straight behind eight points from Carmical and four by Swanner.

Corbin closed the game with a 9-4 spurt as Young scored five points.

“Jonah is our spark plug,” said Jones. “He got into a little found trouble and it took his minutes away, but I’m proud of the way he played.”

The Black Bears return to action Friday at Williamsburg against the Yellow Jackets in the Wayne Bargo Classic. HC plays host to South Laurel on Tuesday in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader. The Lady Bears will play Leslie County at 6.

Corbin was scheduled to play Garrard County on Tuesday and will visit North Laurel on Friday.

Hounds edge HC in junior varsity play

Harlan County trailed 42-26 entering the final period Monday in the junior varsity game against Corbin.

Black Bears freshman guard Ethan Simpson nailed four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter but the Redhounds escaped with a 50-47 win.

HC missed a ‘3’ at the buzzer.

Corbin was led in scoring by sophomore guard Hunter Newberry with 18 points. Hayden Wells tossed in 11 points while Kade Elem added 10.

Simpson powered the Bears with 17 points. Jaycee Carer followed with 10 points. Brody Napier scored six and Blake Hensley added five. Taelor Haywood, Hunter Napier and Terr Michael Delaney contributed three each.