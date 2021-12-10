David Reed Unthank, 85

David Reed Unthank, age 85, husband of Mary (Irvin) Unthank of London, Kentucky passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. He was the father of Victoria Lynn Hubbard of London, Kentucky; the brother of Betsy Price of Peewee Valley, Kentucky. He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Jacob Hubbard and Morgan Hubbard both of London, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edna (Reed) Unthank. Graveside services and burial for David Reed Unthank will be conducted Friday, December 10, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Rest Haven Cemetery in Harlan, Kentucky with Charlie Morris officiating. There will be no visitation. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.