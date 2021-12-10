$5.3 Million in Federal Funding To Be Allocated Directly to Kentucky’s Tourism Industry

Funding will support economic recovery of the commonwealth’s

$8.9 billion tourism industry

Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced the commonwealth will allocate $5.3 million in federal funding to the tourism industry to promote travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation in Kentucky.

“Tourism continues to serve as a way for communities across the commonwealth to generate economic growth,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration remains committed to supporting this multibillion-dollar industry as we continue to focus our efforts on building a strong post-COVID economy for Kentucky.”

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation State Grant program, the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced that the commonwealth will receive $5.3 million to further position the tourism industry to be an economic driver for Kentucky.

Tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that serves as a mechanism for fostering economic growth in all 120 Kentucky counties. In an effort to spur economic recovery in every corner of the commonwealth, the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet will directly award this critical funding support to destination marketing organizations and tourism regions.

“Kentucky is a diverse, welcoming travel destination that is open and ready to safely welcome visitors,” said Secretary Mike Berry. “Through a collaborative effort between the Tourism Cabinet and our local partners, we believe this funding will help support tourism jobs and build a stronger economy for the future of the commonwealth.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Beshear administration has remained committed to promoting Kentucky as a diverse, safe travel destination. Today’s announcement follows a string of positive economic news for the commonwealth’s nationally recognized tourism industry.

In May, the Governor announced his commitment of $5 million in federal CARES Act funding to the Kentucky tourism industry. This critical funding support helped strengthen the commonwealth’s promotional and advertising efforts by encouraging safe travel to all 120 Kentucky counties.

Kentucky also received a $2.8 million Economic Development Administration CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to support economic growth of the tourism industry. As part of the commonwealth’s promotional efforts, funding was used for the development of marketing campaigns focused on highlighting the commonwealth’s nine tourism regions.

Kentucky’s tourism industry continues to experience historic economic investment that is priming the industry for success in a post-COVID-19 economy. This year alone, the commonwealth has welcomed seven new tourism development projects totaling $7.4 billion in economic investment.

