James Dale “Jimmy” Allison, 60

” I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

2 Timothy 4:7 James Dale “Jimmy” Allison, age 60, peacefully closed his eyes at home with his beloved family and opened them in the presence of his Savior on Monday, November 29, 2021. What he had only imagined during his years of serving his Savior became a reality. Jimmy was born on February 19, 1961, in Hopkinsville, KY, to Roy and Nancy Earle Harris Allison, joining his big brother, Mike, completing their family. The Allison family moved to Harlan when Jimmy was eight years old, and Harlan would be the home he loved and cherished for the remainder of his life.

Growing up, Jimmy was a sweet, kind, compassionate child, who loved the outdoors and riding anything with wheels. Later in life, he moved from riding a bicycle to operating heavy equipment with wheels larger than the largest vehicle. Driving was a passion he never outgrew, nor did he desire to.

Jimmy enjoyed and wanted to play every sport available to him. He achieved this goal. He participated in baseball, basketball, and football. His natural love of working hard and being very disciplined served him well in all these areas. Later, he would coach Little League Baseball and serve as an assistant football coach for several years for Harlan High School. He was a member of the Harlan Boys Choir, Harlan High Band, Key Club, Kiwanis, and the Pep Club throughout high school.

Jimmy graduated from Harlan High School in 1979 and attended Georgetown College and Southeast Community College. After two years, he entered the mining industry, where he worked over 42 years, in all areas both above and underground. During this time, he made lifetime friends who became family. After working many years as a miner, Jimmy decided to try his hand in the family business, Harris Insurance Agency. While he was a natural in working with the public, his heart still longed to be back in mining, so after nine years at Harris Insurance, he followed his heart. Mining would remain his occupation until he went to his eternal home.

In 1990, Jimmy married the love of his life, Kim Adams. He brought to this union, a son, Drew. A few years later, their daughter, Alexandria was born. Married almost 32 years, Jimmy adored and loved his wife and the life they had built together. They were a team in all aspects of life. Family meant everything to him. He never ceased to give God the praise for the life he had been blessed to live. He was an amazingly devoted father who loved his children fiercely. He supported them in each endeavor. He was their biggest fan, continually encouraging them to have fun and be a team player. His children were his pride and joy.

God and family took precedence in Jimmy’s life. He was a tireless worker, a generous and loving friend, who would literally give the shirt from his back to anyone in need. He cared for others regardless of who they were, what they had, or where they were from. He just wanted to serve others and do the Lord’s work. His dedication to others was boundless.

He founded Allison Lawn Care Service, which began as a hobby but turned into a business. He enjoyed and took pride in all he did for those who hired him. He performed this service for over 20 years. When he lost his right leg to PVD (peripheral vascular disease), he didn’t allow this to slow him down. He has left a legacy as a loving and wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend whose radiant smile and presence will be missed by many!

Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Roy Andrew Allison, Jr. and his father-in-law, Gillis Lee Adams.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 32 years who adored and loved her precious Jimmy, Kimberly Adams Allison, Harlan, KY; his son Drew Allison and wife, Charlotte, of Lexington, KY; his daughter, Alexandria Allison Pennington and husband, Kenny, Harlan, KY; a grandson who will be born in April; mother, Nancy Earle Harris Allison, Harlan, KY; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Cindy Allison, Harlan, KY; nieces and nephews, Renae (Charley) Cole, Adeline Allison, Boone and Kyle Allison; mother-in-law, Freda Brock Adams; extended family and a vast number of friends who loved him dearly and will miss seeing his smiling face. His smile was infectious.

Visitation for Jimmy was Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 3:30-6:30 at Harlan Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 6:30 with Pastor Travis Moore speaking and Jimmy’s lifelong dear friend, David Johnson, giving the eulogy. Interment services were Friday, December 3, at 12 noon at Resthaven Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

Harlan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Allison family. “Always remember one thing….I love ya”

Jimmy Allison